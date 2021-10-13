Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Brane Inc. ("Brane"), a leading independent cryptocurrency custody solutions provider, has been recognized as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance by Great Place to Work® .

The annual list is based on independent analysis and direct feedback from employees at hundreds of organizations surveyed by Great Place to Work®. Brane was previously recognized as a Great Place to Work- Certified based on employee responses to the Great Place to Work® Trust Index Survey, which evaluates workplaces on a range of values including internal communication, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition for our efforts to build and maintain an industry-leading company culture where all talent feels supported, appreciated, and inspired to achieve great things," said Kirsten G. Paquette, Brane's Vice President of People and Culture. "While we're proud of those efforts, we know our work is far from done. We need to always stay focused on building trust and respect in our workplace, and lead the way in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Brane's team has grown approximately five-fold since January 2021, reflecting the growth of its technology licensing business as the company pursues market opportunities and regulatory licensing in multiple jurisdictions.

"I couldn't be prouder of this high-performing team that brings together the most talented people from technology, finance, business development, and public policy to build a world-leading custody institution for the new asset class," said Jerome Dwight, Brane's President and the former CEO of Bank of New York Mellon's Canadian operations. "If you're looking for an exciting, supportive workplace united by a purpose to secure the world's transition to blockchain - Brane is the place to be."

For more information

Emile Scheffel

emile@brane.ca

(343) 961-3318

About Brane:

Founded in 2017, Brane Inc. is an independent, carbon neutral, Canadian crypto custody service provider helping institutional clients unlock the opportunities of blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its core digital asset custody technology, is third-party certified to stringent global standards including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, and NIST CSF Tier 4, and insured against theft and crime.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect Brane's current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to: the ability of Brane to become carbon neutral, the ability of Brane and other market participants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "create", "continue to", "expand", "accelerate", "enhancing", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Brane's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Brane does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99496