Carnival PLC - Blocklisting - Listing Return

London, October 12

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 13 October 2021

Name of applicant:Carnival plc
Name of scheme:Carnival plc 2005 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
Period of return:From:1 March 2020To:30 September 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:45,399
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):11,044
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:34,355

Name of contact:Jessica Del Pino
Telephone number of contact:+1-305-406-5268
