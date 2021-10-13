Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE: LLP) (FSE: LL1) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that starting October 16th, 2021 the Company's Iron Energy beverage product line will now be available at all Speedee Mart locations across the Las Vegas Valley metropolitan area.

The Henderson, Nevada based convenience store chain currently operates across 23 separate locations in and around Las Vegas, Nevada offering retail, grocery, and food and beverage services. Each Speedee Mart location also offers seven multi-game machines including poker, keno and various slot machines. Speedee Mart additionally provides a wide-variety of craft beers, car washes and their "76" branded fuel at select locations amongst other facilities.

This announcement complements LeanLife's press release on October 7th, 2021 when the Company revealed their distribution partnership with Prime Global Ventures Inc. targeting markets in the Central Florida region for up to 400 convenience store locations.

When asked for comment on the expansive growth strategy, LeanLife's CEO Anis Barakat stated "We're very excited for our products to be available in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. We believe that our Tyson Iron Energy beverage line embodies the energetic atmosphere that is Las Vegas. LeanLife is thrilled to be tapping into these new markets and is looking forward to expanding to all corners throughout the United States".

About LeanLife Health Inc.

LeanLife Health Inc. was born from a desire to offer high-quality Omega-3 plant-based oils to the world. Evidence of over 50 years supports the numerous health benefits of flaxseed Omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid. LeanLife Health recognized that over 50% of North Americans do not consume enough Omega-3 fats and eat far too many Omega-6 fats. Our Omega-3 flaxseed formulation is stable for 2 years which will allow more food companies to add the oil to their products and more consumers to meet their nutritional needs. Proprietary methods initially developed at a Polish University in 2007 have been continuously improved upon to result in the most nutritionally stable plant-based Omega-3 oils that are on the market today.

New initiatives have driven our team to incorporate more products to diversify our offerings and enrich shareholder value. We are excited to be rolling out the Mike Tyson endorsed Iron Energy Drinks into the soft drink market across the United States in 2021. LeanLife Health Inc. is confident this strategy will propel us forward with positive gains in the foreseeable future.

The Company has engaged a team with global expertise in Omega-3 science and production, energy drink sales, and direct-to-consumer marketing. Our professionals are working to ensure our Omega-3 flaxseed oil is the healthiest, most stable, and the most convenient available today. In addition, our team is working diligently to launch Amazon and convenience store sales of Iron Energy Drinks (endorsed by Mike Tyson) across the United States.

For more information, please contact:

Anis Barakat, CEO

(416) 669-4303

anis@leanlifehealth.com

