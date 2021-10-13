Vancouver, Canada, and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announces an update to its forecast of 2021 annual sales orders for VINIA® in Israel. The Company has increased its 2021 sales orders forecast for Israel to US$ 1.6M - US$ 1.7M from the previous forecast of US$ 1.3M - US$ 1.5M announced in March 2021.

The continued adoption of VINIA® in Israel demonstrates the health benefits and efficacy of the product. The high percentage of revenue from returning customers validate their loyalty to the product. The combination of increased transactions and the increased value of each order is fueling revenue growth. Next January, the company will provide a sales orders forecast calendar for the year 2022.

Ilan Sobel, the CEO, said: "The 15% increase in the Company's forecast is a testimonial to the quality and efficacy of VINIA® and to its ability to reach customers. We are constantly improving our methods to reach out to customers and build a strong base of loyal consumers. I look forward to the continued growth in sales orders and to bringing new products to the market in 2022."

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

