- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk's new obesity drug, Wegovy, may reach double blockbuster status already next year, analysts at Danske Bank said in a research note.
- • That is almost double their previous forecast for the drug
- • Wegovy sales have taken off from the start in the United States, with the company struggling to meet demand
- • NOTE: Novo said yesterday that it has increased production of Wegovy and is on track to stabilize supply by early next year
- • Novo faces insulin price cuts in China, but the massive boost from Wegovy should still see the Danish drugmaker post sales growth of 11.9% next year, Danske said
- • Danske rates Novo buy, with price target DKK 735, which implies 15% upside
