$4.7 Million Seed Investment From Hoxton, Sonae IM, Lux Capital, Sequoia and Accel to drive Hyper-Growth

Replai, the world's first video-based creative insights platform, announced today it has raised $4.7 million in seed funding, bringing its total funding to $6 million. Replai provides custom computer vision and AI technology to any company that uses video online. The round was led by Hoxton along with Sonae IM, Lux Capital, Sequoia and Accel and includes expanded participation from existing investors.

Replai has already reached more than $2.5 billion in video spend through its platform. The company will use the funds to expand its product suite, hire new talent and accelerate growth across the U.S. and Europe.

"As a firm, we only focus on startups pioneering innovative new categories. Replai is a game-changer with their AI-based video intelligence platform. They have an outstanding team, disruptive technology, and a global vision to scale into the next decacorn. We look forward to helping João and Francisco scale the company and solidify its first-mover leadership," said Hussein Kanji, partner at Hoxton Ventures.

The digital video content market has the potential to grow by $327.19 billion during 2021-2025. Video is critical for marketing, sales, and communications teams across industries. For any company that works with video, Replai's platform can automatically tag custom video elements and characteristics at scale, measuring video in tailored events and linking them to real-time data answering precisely why specific videos perform and why they don't. Moreover, Replai's platform provides customers with recommendations on-the-fly across unlimited visual elements that will maximize any video's performance with their dedicated user audience.

"We're incredibly humbled by customers' response to our solution and investors' confidence in our team and vision. We're excited to accelerate our first-mover advantage and expand our footprint globally as the category trailblazer in custom computer vision and AI intelligence for video," said João Costa, Co-Founder and CEO. "Beyond the tech and tools, Replai is a people-first, customer-centric company, and we extend this value to our clients, our partners and one another."

Replai's unparalleled technology:

Enables customers to make 100% data-driven decisions about any element or concept they choose for their video

Provides customers with automated insights on what video elements are trending, dwindling, missing or overlooked in their video strategy

Works with any business in any industry ecommerce, entertainment, education, dating, sports, etc. as long as video is utilized in the company's strategy

Recognizes video concepts and their variations, matching all auto-tagged visual elements with psychological taxonomies. Customers receive recommendations for alternative visual elements that trigger engagement with individual user audiences to increase performance.

"Replai is trailblazing the next phase in AI-based video intelligence. We fully expect the company's growth to skyrocket driven by Replai's unprecedented solution and industry-leading customers. It's clear the team excels at tackling long-standing, unresolved problems facing video engagement and ROI. The current tipping point in video has created a huge market opportunity that we believe Replai can successfully lead," Benjamin Junior, investment manager at Sonae IM.

About Replai

Founded in 2019, Replai is the world's first video-based creative insights platform that empowers brands to maximize the performance and engagement of their videos. Blending computer vision and AI technology, Replai has solved a long-standing problem that helps brands recalibrate their videos so they can maximize growth and build communities. Replai partners with some of the biggest global brands and mobile apps companies. Based in San Francisco, Replai is a privately-held, venture-backed company, with offices in London and Porto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005090/en/

Contacts:

Media

Carmen Hughes

Carmen@ignitepr.com

+1.650.576.6444