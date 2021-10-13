Armis Appoints Conor Coughlan as Chief Advocacy Officer and General Manager for EMEA

Coughlan will drive Armis's customer advocacy programs and strategically support its continuing EMEA expansion

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis , the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, today announced the appointment of B2B SaaS veteran Conor Coughlan as their new Chief Advocacy Officer (CAO) and General Manager for EMEA. Coughlan will report directly to Yevgeny Dibrov , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Armis. Coughlan will be responsible globally for the establishment and operation of their new advocacy programs and strategically accelerating their expansion across the EMEA region. Conor now joins their executive management team and will actively collaborate with his peers in Sales, Marketing, Strategy, Finance, HR, CSM and Operations to deliver on key initiatives and programs.

Coughlan brings more than 20 years of business, marketing, communications and management experience with a proven track record of successfully working in fast paced, high growth B2B software and services companies. Most recently Coughlan was part of the executive team who successfully sold Fenergo to Astorg and Bridgepoint for circa 1.5b USD. He is also an established management consultant and investor in emerging technologies.

"I am delighted that Conor agreed to join our team. We continue to scale at an exceptionally fast pace and are experiencing 100%+ growth rates year on year. As we track towards our IPO, we must ensure we are suitably supporting and optimising all our regions," said Yevgeny Dibrov, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Armis . " Equally ensuring the voice of our customers is truly represented within our business, that our clients are able to advocate on our behalf and can help to guide the development of both our business and platform is key to our shared future success."

Coughlan was most recently the Chief Marketing Officer for Fenergo and held multiple leadership roles at Thomson Reuters / Refinitiv, Fitch Solutions and Trax. Coughlan is also a global advisor for a number of B2B firms. Mentor and motivator for upcoming marketing and business talent. He is passionate about equality and social justice. Previously, he founded two not-for-profits, and is a recognised author and activist for the prevention of LGBTQIA+ hate crimes.

"The passion and professionalism of all employees here at Armis make this a truly special company to work for. I am both privileged and honoured to have joined the ranks of such a high performing and seasoned leadership team , their shared skills and expertise are second to none," said Conor Coughlan, Chief Advocacy Officer and General Manager for EMEA, Armis. "The importance of customer advocacy particularly in the modern B2B SaaS and services arena can't be overstated. It is essential that the voice of the customer resonates both internally and externally. As GM for EMEA, I look forward to collaborating even further with my colleagues and peers, helping us to become even more successful as we rapidly expand our regional presence and triple our market share."

Armis is the #1 provider when it comes to agentless IT, ICS, OT, IoT, IoMT device security. Armis is ranked as the leading platform provider by all major industry analysts (click here ). We are partners with the world's major players including but not limited to Crowdstrike, IBM, Booz Allen Hamilton, Exabeam, Fortified Health, PWC, Checkpoint, Accenture, Gigamon, Optiv, Capgemini, mCloud, Deloitte, Cyvatar and 100s of other firms around the world (click here ).

About Armis

Armis is the leading unified asset visibility and security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

