DGAP-News: Intapp
Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, today announced expanded functionality of its DealCloud solution specifically focused on meeting the complex and unique needs of real estate investors. With enhanced visualization of pipeline and properties, map-based property discovery, and streamlined analysis, DealCloud real estate investment software provides the most comprehensive management solution available.
Key enhancements to DealCloud for real estate include:
These and other enhancements to the DealCloud solution help real estate investment clients source pipeline opportunities, increase workflow efficiency, and ease diligence and reporting across all property types and professionals in various geographical locations. The solution also features third-party integrations that let users pivot data and aggregate information in different formats through different lenses. In addition to the Esri partnership, databases include FactSet, Pitchbook, Preqin, PrivCo, SourceScrub, Dun & Bradstreet, SPS, and S&P Global Intelligence.
'Our real estate investment and brokerage clients need extensive mapping, geographic data, and imagery to efficiently execute investments and provide clients with the best outcomes on dispositions,' said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. 'When a firm's proprietary information database automatically aggregates multiple third-party resources and lets investors process information from any device, deals move faster, more efficiently, and with better insight. This functionality is lightyears faster than juggling Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and disparate databases.'
For more information on DealCloud real estate investment software please see the resources below or contact us for a personalized demo:
About Intapp
Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We help professional and financial services firms better connect their people, processes, and data through AI-powered software solutions. Trusted by approximately 1,600 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers an end-to-end solution purpose-built to help modernize these firms. Intapp facilitates greater team collaboration, digitizes complex workflows to optimize deal and engagement execution, and leverages proprietary AI to help nurture relationships and originate new business. Intapp helps firms increase profitability and investment returns, operate more efficiently, and better manage risk and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@Intapp) and LinkedIn.Contact Details
Intapp
Ali Robinson
+1 678-909-0703
ali.robinson@intapp.comCompany Website
http://www.intapp.com
News Source: News Direct
13.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intapp
|United States
|ISIN:
|US45827U1097
|EQS News ID:
|1240531
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1240531 13.10.2021