Cyren Ltd: Fleet Response Adopts Cyren Inbox Security for Defense in Depth Against Phishing

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced Fleet Response selected Cyren Inbox Security as part of its defense in depth strategy to defend its organization from phishing, business email compromise, and other email-based threats.

Fleet Response is a specialty Third Party Administrator (TPA) providing custom claims management, driver risk monitoring programs, and other high-value services to specialty insurers and corporations that self-insure vehicle fleets. Built from an insurance background, they are experts in understanding and managing risks.

It is their ability to properly assess and address risks that drives the IT team at Fleet Response to proactively evaluate and improve their security posture rather than wait for negative incidents to trigger change. After evaluating Microsoft Office 365 and enabling the security features provided with its top tier subscription, Fleet Response realized their legacy secure email gateway (SEG) was redundant and detecting the same threats as Microsoft. What's more, the SEG required constant administration to add and update an ever-growing ruleset. On the recommendation from their trusted IT services partner, they evaluated Cyren Inbox Security to complement Microsoft Defender for Office 365.

"We implemented defense in depth, but phishing attacks still evaded detection. We were able to quickly respond to those attacks but doing so consumed a lot of the IT team's time," said Michael Miller, Director of Information Technology at Fleet Response. "Cyren Inbox Security paid for itself within a few months by eliminating the time we spend responding to phishing incidents, no longer administering a third party SEG, and reducing the risks of organizational and reputational damage."

Cyren Inbox Security and the Cyren Incident Response Service not only provides necessary detection and remediation of evasive email threats, but it also helps Fleet Response engage users in spotting malicious emails without burdening the IT team. With a combination of Cyren Inbox Security, user security awareness training, and the security capabilities of Microsoft 365, Fleet Response has a cost-effective defense in depth architecture to protect its employees' mailboxes.

"All organizations face a constant barrage of email-based attacks," said Lior Kohavi, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP Advanced Solutions at Cyren. "Businesses can address the problem with highly complex technologies and processes that require a staggering amount of manual effort, or, like Fleet Response, they can save money by adopting Cyren Inbox Security to automate the detection and remediation of targeted attacks like phishing and business email compromise."

About Fleet Response

Fleet Response is a Specialized Auto Third Party Administrator (TPA) offering claims, safety, and compliance solutions for fleet, risk, and safety teams. Services include first party auto with subrogation, third-party property, and general liability claims management. Additionally, provide driver safety and compliance services, as well as a preventative maintenance program. Through their programs, Fleet Response manages all aspects of the claims process with a focus on controlling costs and cycle time. For more information, visit www.FleetResponse.com.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

