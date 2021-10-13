Amazon Store and Prime Strategy Maximized with Orca Pacific Partnership

Rritual Brand Being Scaled Aggressively Deploying Unmatched Expertise and Technology with Orca and Amazon

Implementing Leading Edge "Black Friday, Holiday Season" and "New Year, New You" Campaigns

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTCQB: RRSFF) ("Rritual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the full line of Rritual products are now available for sale on the Company's Amazon Store for all customers including Amazon Prime in the USA.

Rritual's Amazon Store launch is a significant milestone for the Company as there are more people searching for products on Amazon than anywhere else on the planet. Rritual's multi-stage targeted launch is focused primarily on 'being where the customers are,' and no storefront in our world can help more than Amazon to achieve that objective.1

The Company has partnered with Orca Pacific ("Orca"), a full-service Amazon agency, to optimize the Rritual Amazon store and to execute the Company's digital marketing strategy within the Amazon platform. Rritual and Orca are strongly aligned with a shared mindset built upon the understanding that Amazon is the one of the most important retailers in the world, with an exceptionally broad audience for brand exposure, education and sales.

"Orca understands how to win on Amazon, maximizing every dollar invested, using industry shaping analytics designed to connect the right consumers with our brand and drive substantial volume, all of which adds up to making Amazon the focal point for our digital strategy," said Peter Palarchio, Rritual Director of Marketing. "We are working closely with both Orca and Amazon to implement a highly sophisticated growth strategy - one that will not only maximize our sales through Amazon channels but will inform our overall digital sales efforts."

Building upon daily sales growth and positive customer response, Rritual is working aggressively to scale its presence and sales growth in the Amazon universe. In preparation for the crucial retail window from US Thanksgiving to New Years, the Company is in the final stages of development for the implementation of sales campaigns for "Black Friday, Holiday Season" and "New Year's, New You." In accordance with the agreement Orca is compensated $5,500 USD per month plus two percent (2%) commission on net remittance from Amazon

'Based on a survey done by Feedvisor on 2000+ customers in the U.S., 89% of the buyers are more likely to purchase from Amazon than any other eCommerce website.'1

Rritual product offerings are all USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend is the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function.

1 https://www.sellerapp.com/blog/amazon-seller-statistics/

About Orca Pacific

Orca Pacific help brands achieve success by optimizing every stage of the customer journey on Amazon & eCommerce marketplaces. From advertising & content optimization to account management & strategic consulting, Orca Pacific is a full-service Amazon agency and eCommerce partner. https://www.orcapac.com/

About Rritual

Rritual Superfoods is the first award winning, premium brand in the emerging functional mushroom & adaptogenic superfood market. More than a functional mushroom company, Rritual is a Superfood Platform. At the forefront of innovation in the space, Rritual has entered the market with plant-based elixirs, and continues to consistently expand its offering to meet and exceed its customer's needs. As a company, Rritual believes in the power of plant-based nourishment and the vital life force that adaptogens, superfoods, and mushrooms can offer our bodies. Rritual's products are made with mindfully-selected, organic functional mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs, traditionally consumed for their ability to support a healthy response to stress and help optimize mental, cognitive, digestive, and immune health. For more information, visit www.rritual.com.

Follow Rritual on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

For further information please contact:

Warren Spence - Director

Investor Relations:

E-mail: investors@wearerritual.com

Telephone: 778-400-1242

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.

*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rritual's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's plans to leverage third party manufacturing and logistics, the Company's broader retail distribution plans and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rritual's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated February 26, 2021 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Rritual undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rritual to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99371