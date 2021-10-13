Terseta: Notice of the issue of "Terseta" UAB bonds and their acquisition on behalf of the sole shareholder

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-10-13 15:27 CEST -- Notice is hereby given that "Terseta" UAB, legal entity code 303556959, with a registered office at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius (hereinafter - Company) issued 1'000'000 (one million) units of non-convertible bonds (hereinafter - Bonds) with a nominal value of 1 (one) EUR each. The total price of the Company's Bond issue is 1'000'000 (one million) EUR. The entire issue of the Company's Bonds was acquired by the sole shareholder of the Company - closed-end real estate investment fund for informed investors "Lords LB Baltic Fund IV" (hereinafter - Shareholder), by paying for the acquired Bonds at the Shareholder's expense in accordance with the Bond Subscription Agreement. The maturity of the Bonds is 14th of July, 2024, the fixed annual interest rate - 3.17%, which was determined in accordance with the Company's internal Transfer Pricing Procedure prepared by EY in December 2018. All other terms and conditions of the Bond subscription and payment were defined in a separate Bond Subscription Agreement concluded between the Company and the Shareholder. The Bond issue, as provided in the terms of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 (ISIN code: LT0000404832) issue, will be subordinated to the investors of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 bond issue, who are represented by Grant Thornton Baltic, UAB. Processes of the issue of the Company's Bonds and the payment of the Shareholder for the purchased Bonds were completed on the 13th of October, 2021. All funds received during the Bond issue will be used to cover the costs of preparation for construcion works of the asset - building on Gedimino av. 7, Vilnius, owned by the Company, funding of construction works and ordering of necessary materials and equipment. Rytis Zaloga CEO Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt Phone: +370 650 32044