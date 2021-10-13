Neonode and EIL Join Forces to Address Contactless Touch Market in China

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that it has signed a value-added reseller agreement with EIL Company Ltd. to design, promote and sell contactless touch products and solutions featuring Neonode contactless technology in China and Hong Kong.

"We are excited to work with EIL and increase our footprint in China. EIL is an experienced and capable company and we see a great potential to grow our contactless business in China together with them," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode

Ronnie Kong, CEO of EIL, said: "We are impressed with the performance and versatility of Neonode's contactless technology, and we look forward to better solving our customers' challenges and a pure win-win collaboration."

