Mittwoch, 13.10.2021
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 
Berlin
13.10.21
08:08 Uhr
7,650 Euro
+0,650
+9,29 %
PR Newswire
13.10.2021
91 Leser
Neonode and EIL Join Forces to Address Contactless Touch Market in China

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that it has signed a value-added reseller agreement with EIL Company Ltd. to design, promote and sell contactless touch products and solutions featuring Neonode contactless technology in China and Hong Kong.

"We are excited to work with EIL and increase our footprint in China. EIL is an experienced and capable company and we see a great potential to grow our contactless business in China together with them," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode

Ronnie Kong, CEO of EIL, said: "We are impressed with the performance and versatility of Neonode's contactless technology, and we look forward to better solving our customers' challenges and a pure win-win collaboration."

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com
Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

