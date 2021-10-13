NEXTLEAF SOLUTIONS

Cannabis oil producer Nextleaf's revenues for the nine months ending 30 June more than quadrupled year-on-year to C$2.0m. With a growing Canadian cannabis market, strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio of US and global patents, start-up of its automated proprietary processing facility, acquisition of the award-winning Glacial Gold brand and expansion into beverages, the parts appear in place for Nextleaf to reach profitability.

