Reports And Data: Increasing Demand for Ceramic Foams for Insulations Purposes from Building & Construction Industry to Drive Market Growth: Reports and Data

Rising demand for ceramic-foam based products for acoustic insulation and increasing application of ceramic foams in metal casting industry and for absorption of environmental pollutants are key factors expected to drive market growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Ceramic Foams Market By Type (Silicon Carbide, Aluminum Oxide, Zirconium Oxide, Others), By Application (Molten Metal Filtration, Thermal & Acoustic Insulation, Automotive exhaust Filters), By End-Use (Foundry, Chemical Synthesis & Pollution Control, Building & Construction, Automotive, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028."

According to Reports and Data, the global ceramic foams market size was USD 407.33 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 620.35 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Download Report Sample PDF - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1289

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Ceramic foams are tough and hardened foams made from ceramics comprise air pockets or gas trapped in pores within the material. These foams constitute a specific class of materials that have high level of porosity and may consist of various ceramic materials such as aluminum oxide and others. Ceramic foams are widely used for thermal and acoustic insulation, for efficient absorption of pollutants in the environment, as filters in metal casting industry, and as substrates for catalysts. In addition, these foams are used as structural materials for low stress applications owing to high strength and hardness and in consumer electronics due to various advantages. Owing to the high porosity in ceramic foams, the materials are extensively used in the filtering of molten metals and hot gases, in heat exchangers and in thermal protection systems.

Ceramic foams are composed of solid struts or walls surrounded by empty cells and are produced by incorporation of air into suspension or liquid media, which is then allowed to set to ensure the structure of air bubbles created through this process is maintained. Ceramic foams are crucial in various end-use industries with its application ranging from diesel particulate filters and high-temperature thermal insulators to biomedical applications. Unique properties of ceramic foams such as low density, low thermal conductivity, thermal-shock resistance, and robust dielectric properties have boosted ceramic foam applications in high temperature and corrosive environments. Extensive research and development activities have been conducted to explore more potential applications of ceramic foams and have led to development of novel manufacturing processes to improve the performance of the material. This has further boosted its application in industrial sewage treatment, automobile exhaust equipment, and in aviation industry.

To Identify The Key Trends In The Industry, Research Study At https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ceramic-foam-market

However, disadvantages such as complex manufacturing and production processes and high costs are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period. Advancements in manufacturing processes of ceramic foams and introduction of new production processes are expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Silicon Carbide to Account for a Significantly Large Revenue Share:

Silicon carbide segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing demand for silicon carbide due to its high thermal conductivity and good mechanical properties. Silicon carbide foams reinforced with carbon fibers having silicon or aluminum-silicon alloys are excellent materials for brake and clutch systems and rising demand for silicon carbide from the automotive sector is another key factor contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

Increasing use of Ceramic Foams in Metal Casting Industry:

Ceramic foams are widely used as filters in metal casting industry and for filtration of molten metals such as iron, aluminium, and steel, and this is a key factor expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the molten metal filtration segment.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1289

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing demand for thermal and acoustic insulation materials from construction and building industry, growing demand for consumer vehicles, technological advancements in manufacturing processes, and presence of key companies in the region.

Asia Pacific to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization, development of building and construction sector, advancements in production processes of ceramic foams, increasing production of metals, and growing demand for thermally insulated and soundproof residential and commercial buildings.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Ultramet

Vesuvius Plc

SELEE Corporation

ERG Aerospace Corp

Saint-Gobain High-Performance Refractories

Pyrotek, Induceramics

Drache GmbH

Pingxiang Yingchao Chemical Packing Co. Ltd.

Baoding Ningxin New Material Co., Ltd.

Schedule a Meeting with Our Expert @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/call-schedule/1289

Market Segmentation:

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global ceramic foams market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Silicon Carbide

Aluminum Oxide

Zirconium Oxide

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Molten Metal Filtration

Thermal & Acoustic Insulation

Automotive Exhaust Filters

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Foundry

Chemical Synthesis & Pollution Control

Building & Construction

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Buy Now Premium Research Report - https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1289

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018-2020) and forecast (2021-2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

Similar Research reports by Reports and Data of Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Bitumen Market size was USD 85.03 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Rising number of road construction and road repair activities, increasing demand for bitumen for waterproofing and roofing buildings owing to rising construction of residential and commercial buildings, and rapid industrialization across the globe are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Geotextile Market is forecast to grow from USD 5.75 billion in 2020 and register a CAGR of 11.4%, during the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth include increasing population and rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging markets, leading to a sharp increase in geotextile adoption.

Humic Acid Market size was USD 707.5 million in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is significantly driven by factors including rising global population, growing demand for nutritious food, increasing agricultural activities worldwide, and rapid shift from conventional fertilizers and pesticides to natural or organic ones.

Jojoba Oil Market size was USD 146.96 million in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Primary factors driving market revenue growth include increasing pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications of jojoba oil due to its anti-bacterial, antioxidant, and anti-ageing properties and several other health benefits.

Barrier Films Market size was USD 29.80 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand for food products with a longer shelf life, increasing demand for biodegradable barrier films, and rising demand for consumer products and packaged foods are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-gypsum-board-market https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-ceramic-foam-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg