Nuinsco Resources Limited: Nuinsco Announces Tenth Consecutive Intersection of 100m or More of Continuous Critical Elements & Phosphate Mineralization at Prairie Lake

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE:NWI) today announced that a tenth consecutive drill hole has produced an intersection of 100m or more of Critical Elements and phosphate mineralization at its 100%-owned Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay, Ontario with the receipt of analyses producing a 183.1m (starting from 3.4m downhole) intersection in DDH NP0803.

"This is the tenth consecutive drill hole from our Prairie Lake project sampling program that has produced a continuous intersection, of rare earth elements, niobium, tantalum and phosphate mineralization of 100m or more - all of the reported intersections have commenced at or near surface, and none are closed off at depth," said Paul Jones, Nuinsco's CEO. "These first ten drill holes are in the southern half of the Southwest ("SW") Area of the Prairie Lake project - additional sample results are now awaited from drill holes in the northern half of this domain. The SW Area has an Exploration Target of 435-530 Mt (see "Prairie Lake ET" table below) of rock endowed with Critical Elements of economic interest that are central to the electrification of the global vehicle fleet and expansion of the capacity for renewable electric-power generation worldwide - initiatives that are forecast to increase demand and prices for these Critical Elements. For example, according to kitco.com, between August 2020 and the present the price of neodymium (neodymium oxide 99.0% purity) alone increased from circa US$60/kg to circa $140/kg ."

Analytical results from the 183.1 metres of continuous mineralization (from 3.4-186.5) of niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta), phosphate (P2O5), and rare earth elements (REE) including lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce), samarium (Sm), neodymium (Nd) and yttrium (Y) - analytical results are tabulated below. Eighteen drill-holes have been sampled to date as part of the program, focussing on drill-holes collared to intercept the SW area which measures 1km in length and is between 150m and 750m wide at surface. The SW area alone hosts 435-530 million tonnes of the total 515-630 million tonne ET, with grades as tabulated in the "Prairie Lake ET" table below.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Rock

Type* P2O5

(%) Nb2O5

(%) Ta2O5

(%) Y

(g/t) La

(g/t) Ce

(g/t) Nd

(g/t) Sm

(g/t) ∑REE

(g/t) New intersections: NP0803 3.4 17 13.6 CRBT,PYX 2.62 0.133 0.0049 58 265 590 273 46 1231 22.72 43.25 20.53 CRBT,PYX 2.48 0.188 0.0022 58 260 583 277 47 1225 47.75 58.5 10.75 CRBT,PYX 2.33 0.117 0.0016 64 230 467 211 36 1009 64 74 10 CRBT 3.22 0.103 0.0010 67 250 500 226 38 1081 97 161 64 CRBT,SILCARB 3.23 0.128 0.0030 63 278 597 277 47 1261 Combined extended intersection: NP0803 3.4 186.5 183.1 -- 3.08 0.113 0.0022 68 274 596 264 46 1248

Principal rock type: CRBT=carbonatite; IJ-PYX BX = breccia with crbt matrix & ijolite or pyroxenite clasts; MEL-IJ = melano-ijolite.

∑REE = Sum of Y, La, Ce, Nd, Sm; Y - yttrium, La - lanthanum, Ce - cerium, Nd - neodymium, Sm - samarium.

P2O5 - phosphate, Nb2O5 - niobium oxide, Ta2O5 - tantalum oxide, 1g/t = 1 ppm

The mineralization of economic interest contained within the Prairie Lake intrusion occurs at surface and extends to unknown depths below the deepest drilling yet conducted (circa 500m vertically). There is no indication that mineralization diminishes with depth and the ten intersections from the program reported to date occur in a domain that presently extends 530m, oriented southeast-northwest, in the SW Area (see map below). The Prairie Lake complex hosts a suite of elements of economic interest identified as Critical Elements defined under the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan ("CMMP") contained within the very large domain of mineralized rock that is extremely favourably located from a logistical perspective with rail, road, shipping, and power infrastructure already established. Prairie Lake hosts a number of elements and compounds of economic interest including those for which demand is projected to substantially increase and for which secure supply chains are sought.

The Prairie Lake project consists of 46 mineral claims covering an area of ~630 ha. Prairie Lake is superbly located, easily accessed by an all-weather road from the TransCanada Highway located 28 kilometres to the south. The ET is defined by 59 diamond drill holes.

All samples were analysed by Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Ancaster, Ontario. Samples were analysed for a whole rock and trace element ICP analytical package as well as for niobium, tantalum, and zirconium oxides using a fusion XRF method. An internal Quality Control Quality Assurance (QAQC) program was implemented with four QAQC samples (blanks and reference standards) added into the sampling stream.

Prairie Lake Drilling & Trenching by Target Area1:

SW Jim's Showing East NE Other Areas Total Historic Drill Holes (1969-1983) Drill Holes 16 11 1 0 17 45 Metres 1351.7 938.4 34.1 0 1528.5 3852.7 Drill Holes (2007-2010) Drill Holes 21 10 0 0 1 32 Metres 6632 1692.4 0 0 101 8425.4 Trenches (2010) Trenching 1 0 2 2 0 5 Metres 377.7 0 433.0 754.55 0 1562.2

1 Trench lengths are calculated as cumulative length of samples along trench.

Prairie Lake ET2:

SW Jim's Showing East NE Total REEs La (ppm) Lanthanum 275 - 340 295 - 360 305 - 370 200 - 250 280 - 340 Ce (ppm) Cerium 650 - 790 670 - 820 670 - 820 450 - 550 650 - 790 Sm (ppm) Samarium 55 - 70 55 - 70 55 - 70 50 - 60 55 - 70 Nd (ppm) Neodymium 295 - 360 290 - 360 320 - 390 235 - 290 300 - 360 Y (ppm) Yttrium 85 - 100 90 - 110 80 - 100 135 - 170 85 - 100 La+Ce+Sm+Nd+Y (ppm) 1360 - 1660 1400 - 1720 1430 - 1750 1070 - 1320 1370 - 1660 Additional Elements (as oxides) P2O5 (%) Phosphate 3.0 - 4.0 3.5 - 4.5 2.5 - 3.0 2.5 - 3.5 3.0 - 4.0 Nb2O5 (%) Niobium 0.095 - 0.115 0.100 - 0.120 0.040 - 0.050 0.085 - 0.105 0.090 - 0.110 Ta2O5 (ppm) Tantalum 18 - 25 25 - 30 5 - 7 10 - 12 18 - 21 Volume - m3 (million) 140 - 175 12 - 14 13 - 16 2 - 3 170 - 210 Tonnes (million) 435 - 530 35 - 45 40 - 50 7 - 8 515 - 630

2 A full description of methodology used to estimate the Prairie Lake Project Exploration Target is contained in the Technical Report dated 30 November 2018 prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. that is filed on SEDAR. The potential quantity and grade of the ET is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the discovery of a mineral resource. There is no National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects preliminary economic assessment in respect of the Prairie Lake ET.

Laura Giroux, P.Geo, Chief Geologist, acts as Nuinsco's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Giroux has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Nuinsco Resources Limited

Nuinsco Resources has over 50 years of exploration success and is a growth-oriented, multi-commodity mineral exploration and development company focused on prospective opportunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has four properties in Ontario - the high-grade Sunbeam gold property near Atikokan, the Dash Lake gold property near Terrace Bay, the large multi-commodity (rare-earths, niobium, tantalum, phosphate) Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay, and the Zig Zag Lake property (lithium, tantalum) near Armstrong. In addition, Nuinsco has an agreement for gold exploitation at the El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

