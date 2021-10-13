Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Wird es jetzt richtig ernst?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H7ZM ISIN: CA22675W1077 Ticker-Symbol: F12 
Tradegate
13.10.21
15:31 Uhr
1,020 Euro
+0,010
+0,99 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9851,02017:21
0,9951,01017:21
ACCESSWIRE
13.10.2021 | 16:08
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nuinsco Resources Limited: Nuinsco Announces Tenth Consecutive Intersection of 100m or More of Continuous Critical Elements & Phosphate Mineralization at Prairie Lake

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE:NWI) today announced that a tenth consecutive drill hole has produced an intersection of 100m or more of Critical Elements and phosphate mineralization at its 100%-owned Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay, Ontario with the receipt of analyses producing a 183.1m (starting from 3.4m downhole) intersection in DDH NP0803.

"This is the tenth consecutive drill hole from our Prairie Lake project sampling program that has produced a continuous intersection, of rare earth elements, niobium, tantalum and phosphate mineralization of 100m or more - all of the reported intersections have commenced at or near surface, and none are closed off at depth," said Paul Jones, Nuinsco's CEO. "These first ten drill holes are in the southern half of the Southwest ("SW") Area of the Prairie Lake project - additional sample results are now awaited from drill holes in the northern half of this domain. The SW Area has an Exploration Target of 435-530 Mt (see "Prairie Lake ET" table below) of rock endowed with Critical Elements of economic interest that are central to the electrification of the global vehicle fleet and expansion of the capacity for renewable electric-power generation worldwide - initiatives that are forecast to increase demand and prices for these Critical Elements. For example, according to kitco.com, between August 2020 and the present the price of neodymium (neodymium oxide 99.0% purity) alone increased from circa US$60/kg to circa $140/kg ."

Analytical results from the 183.1 metres of continuous mineralization (from 3.4-186.5) of niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta), phosphate (P2O5), and rare earth elements (REE) including lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce), samarium (Sm), neodymium (Nd) and yttrium (Y) - analytical results are tabulated below. Eighteen drill-holes have been sampled to date as part of the program, focussing on drill-holes collared to intercept the SW area which measures 1km in length and is between 150m and 750m wide at surface. The SW area alone hosts 435-530 million tonnes of the total 515-630 million tonne ET, with grades as tabulated in the "Prairie Lake ET" table below.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Rock
Type*

P2O5
(%)

Nb2O5
(%)

Ta2O5
(%)

Y
(g/t)

La
(g/t)

Ce
(g/t)

Nd
(g/t)

Sm
(g/t)

∑REE
(g/t)

New intersections:

NP0803

3.4

17

13.6

CRBT,PYX

2.62

0.133

0.0049

58

265

590

273

46

1231

22.72

43.25

20.53

CRBT,PYX

2.48

0.188

0.0022

58

260

583

277

47

1225

47.75

58.5

10.75

CRBT,PYX

2.33

0.117

0.0016

64

230

467

211

36

1009

64

74

10

CRBT

3.22

0.103

0.0010

67

250

500

226

38

1081

97

161

64

CRBT,SILCARB

3.23

0.128

0.0030

63

278

597

277

47

1261

Combined extended intersection:

NP0803

3.4

186.5

183.1

--

3.08

0.113

0.0022

68

274

596

264

46

1248

Principal rock type: CRBT=carbonatite; IJ-PYX BX = breccia with crbt matrix & ijolite or pyroxenite clasts; MEL-IJ = melano-ijolite.
∑REE = Sum of Y, La, Ce, Nd, Sm; Y - yttrium, La - lanthanum, Ce - cerium, Nd - neodymium, Sm - samarium.
P2O5 - phosphate, Nb2O5 - niobium oxide, Ta2O5 - tantalum oxide, 1g/t = 1 ppm

The mineralization of economic interest contained within the Prairie Lake intrusion occurs at surface and extends to unknown depths below the deepest drilling yet conducted (circa 500m vertically). There is no indication that mineralization diminishes with depth and the ten intersections from the program reported to date occur in a domain that presently extends 530m, oriented southeast-northwest, in the SW Area (see map below). The Prairie Lake complex hosts a suite of elements of economic interest identified as Critical Elements defined under the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan ("CMMP") contained within the very large domain of mineralized rock that is extremely favourably located from a logistical perspective with rail, road, shipping, and power infrastructure already established. Prairie Lake hosts a number of elements and compounds of economic interest including those for which demand is projected to substantially increase and for which secure supply chains are sought.

The Prairie Lake project consists of 46 mineral claims covering an area of ~630 ha. Prairie Lake is superbly located, easily accessed by an all-weather road from the TransCanada Highway located 28 kilometres to the south. The ET is defined by 59 diamond drill holes.

All samples were analysed by Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Ancaster, Ontario. Samples were analysed for a whole rock and trace element ICP analytical package as well as for niobium, tantalum, and zirconium oxides using a fusion XRF method. An internal Quality Control Quality Assurance (QAQC) program was implemented with four QAQC samples (blanks and reference standards) added into the sampling stream.

Prairie Lake Drilling & Trenching by Target Area1:

SW

Jim's Showing

East

NE

Other Areas

Total

Historic Drill Holes (1969-1983)

Drill Holes

16

11

1

0

17

45

Metres

1351.7

938.4

34.1

0

1528.5

3852.7

Drill Holes (2007-2010)

Drill Holes

21

10

0

0

1

32

Metres

6632

1692.4

0

0

101

8425.4

Trenches (2010)

Trenching

1

0

2

2

0

5

Metres

377.7

0

433.0

754.55

0

1562.2

1 Trench lengths are calculated as cumulative length of samples along trench.

Prairie Lake ET2:

SW

Jim's Showing

East

NE

Total

REEs
La (ppm) Lanthanum

275 - 340

295 - 360

305 - 370

200 - 250

280 - 340

Ce (ppm) Cerium

650 - 790

670 - 820

670 - 820

450 - 550

650 - 790

Sm (ppm) Samarium

55 - 70

55 - 70

55 - 70

50 - 60

55 - 70

Nd (ppm) Neodymium

295 - 360

290 - 360

320 - 390

235 - 290

300 - 360

Y (ppm) Yttrium

85 - 100

90 - 110

80 - 100

135 - 170

85 - 100

La+Ce+Sm+Nd+Y (ppm)

1360 - 1660

1400 - 1720

1430 - 1750

1070 - 1320

1370 - 1660

Additional Elements (as oxides)
P2O5 (%) Phosphate

3.0 - 4.0

3.5 - 4.5

2.5 - 3.0

2.5 - 3.5

3.0 - 4.0

Nb2O5 (%) Niobium

0.095 - 0.115

0.100 - 0.120

0.040 - 0.050

0.085 - 0.105

0.090 - 0.110

Ta2O5 (ppm) Tantalum

18 - 25

25 - 30

5 - 7

10 - 12

18 - 21

Volume - m3 (million)

140 - 175

12 - 14

13 - 16

2 - 3

170 - 210

Tonnes (million)

435 - 530

35 - 45

40 - 50

7 - 8

515 - 630

2 A full description of methodology used to estimate the Prairie Lake Project Exploration Target is contained in the Technical Report dated 30 November 2018 prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. that is filed on SEDAR. The potential quantity and grade of the ET is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the discovery of a mineral resource. There is no National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects preliminary economic assessment in respect of the Prairie Lake ET.

Laura Giroux, P.Geo, Chief Geologist, acts as Nuinsco's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Giroux has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Nuinsco Resources Limited

Nuinsco Resources has over 50 years of exploration success and is a growth-oriented, multi-commodity mineral exploration and development company focused on prospective opportunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has four properties in Ontario - the high-grade Sunbeam gold property near Atikokan, the Dash Lake gold property near Terrace Bay, the large multi-commodity (rare-earths, niobium, tantalum, phosphate) Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay, and the Zig Zag Lake property (lithium, tantalum) near Armstrong. In addition, Nuinsco has an agreement for gold exploitation at the El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historic fact, that address activities, events or developments that Nuinsco believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate, "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of Nuinsco based on information currently available to Nuinsco. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of Nuinsco to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Nuinsco. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to successfully complete financings, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, production rates varying from estimates, changes in world copper and/or gold markets, changes in equity markets, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, imprecision in resource estimates, success of future development initiatives, competition, operating performance of facilities, environmental and safety risks, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain tenure to properties and/or necessary permits and approvals, and other development and operating risks. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Nuinsco disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although Nuinsco believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

To learn more, please visit www.nuinsco.ca or contact:
Paul Jones, CEOSean Stokes, Executive VPCathy Hume, ConsultantInstagram: @nuinscoresources
paul.jones@nuinsco.casean.stokes@nuinsco.cacathy@chfir.comTwitter: @NWIResources

SOURCE: Nuinsco Resources Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667916/Nuinsco-Announces-Tenth-Consecutive-Intersection-of-100m-or-More-of-Continuous-Critical-Elements-Phosphate-Mineralization-at-Prairie-Lake

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.