MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced that the GRC Summit 2021, Power What's Next will kick off on Tuesday, October 19. The GRC Summit hosted by MetricStream is the most influential gathering of governance, risk, compliance, audit, and IT GRC professionals from across the world.

Hosted twice a year, the summit will be conducted virtually featuring keynotes from prominent global leaders along with panel discussions, case studies, and deep-dive workshops from domain experts, practitioners, and independent analysts. In-person events will also take place in London, Copenhagen, and Zurich.

"MetricStream's upcoming GRC Summit represents a phenomenal opportunity to advance customers' goals, from simply managing risk to thriving on risk," said John Johasky, Chief Sales Officer, MetricStream. "We have brought together the world's leading experts on GRC, whose guidance and industry-leading knowledge will serve as a catalyst for our clients to Power What's Next."

Leveraging the positive momentum created by MetricStream releasing its ESGRC product, this year's theme is "Power What's Next." The world is changing fast, with new regulations, new ways of working, and evolving and emerging risks, such as cyber, environmental, and social. Whatever comes next, you'll have the power not to just survive, but manage, embrace, and thrive on risk with MetricStream. The GRC Summit will help you strengthen your risk management posture with intelligence, foresight, and continuous innovation.

Speakers for the GRC Summit include:

Santosh Gon, Chief Information Officer, Aviva Singlife

Ronni Richard Lück, Head of Data, Analytics Systems Group Non-Financial Risk, Danske Bank

Rani Selvarajoo Urbas, Head of Enterprise Trust, Google Cloud

Michael Rasmussen, GRC Analyst Pundit, GRC 20/20 Research LLC

Dominik Henn, Executive Director, Julius Baer

Lene Birk Enøe Christensen, Chief Operating Officer Group Risk Compliance, Nordea

Ken Kaberia, Head of Enterprise Risk, Safaricom PLC

Harvey Bootland, Group Head of Controls, Shell

Elena Mocchio, Head of Innovation Development, UNI (the Italian National Standards Body)

Gavin A. Grounds, Executive Director Governance, Risk Compliance, Verizon

Tami Dokken, Chief Data Privacy Officer, World Bank

Fabien Robichon, Head of Analytics and Innovation Group Compliance, Zurich Insurance Company Ltd

Other prominent speakers represent Facebook, Novartis, Nationwide Building Society, Banque Centrale du Luxembourg, and Serco.

Event sponsors include:

Platinum: KPMG

KPMG Gold: Vivid Edge

Vivid Edge Silver: EPAM

EPAM Bronze: CUBE, Estuate

CUBE, Estuate Associate: Castle Hill Risk Managed Solutions

While the summit is largely virtual, MetricStream's subject matter experts will also be on hand to showcase the latest product innovations. These include MetricStream ESGRC and the recent Brazos release as well as the MetricStream Platform and full suite of products for Risk Management, IT and Cyber Security, Audit and Financial Controls, Regulatory and Compliance, and Third Party.

About the GRC Summit

This is the ninth year of the GRC Summit. Past keynote speakers include Frank G. Wisner, International Affairs Advisor; Squire Patton Boggs, Former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and Under Secretary of State for International Security Affairs, United States Government; James S. Gilmore III, Former U.S. Ambassador Organization for Security and Cooperation, Europe (OSCE) and Former Governor of Virginia; Ajay Banga, CEO, Mastercard; General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor; Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the New York Times bestseller The Black Swan; Jim Quigley, CEO Emeritus, Deloitte, and Member of the Board, Audit Committee Chair, Risk Committee and Credit Committee, Wells Fargo Company; and Lowell McAdam, CEO, Verizon Communications, among others. The event is one of the most influential gatherings of GRC business leaders, board members, regulators, and practitioners.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

