Automotive Scissor Lift Market to Reach $386.3 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Scissor Lift Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Product Type (Hydraulic Scissor Lift and Pneumatic Scissor Lift), Lifting Capacity (Up to 5,000 lb, 5,001-10,000 lb and More than 10,000 lb), and Rise Level (Low, Mid and High): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global automotive scissor lift industry generated $205.4 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $386.3 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in automobile production, trend of vehicle customization, and increase in stringent workplace safety regulations drive the growth of the global automotive scissor lift market. However, high initial investments and rise in safety issues related to scissor lifts hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped developing markets such as Africa and Asia-Pacific and increase in automobile maintenance & repair activities create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (266 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12647

Covid-19 Scenario

Production activities in the automotive sector were stopped completely or partially due to lockdown measures and lack of workforce in factories. This, in turn, affected the demand for automotive scissor lifts in the production factories.

The demand for automotive scissor lifts reduced further as the repair and maintenance activities of vehicles slowed down. The lockdown measures resulted in reduced usage of vehicles and thereby, lowering the need for maintenance and repairs.

The demand would be restored during the post-lockdown as the daily operations in the automotive sector begin and the commuting through private vehicles restart.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12647

The passenger cars segment to continue its lead position during the forecast period

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding around four-fifths of the global automotive scissor lift market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to its vital role in the transportation industry. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in demand for safety features in vehicles and stringent government regulations across the world.

The hydraulic scissor lift segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on product type, the hydraulic scissor lift segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global automotive scissor lift market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to numerous advantages such as fewer moving parts that make them safer and more economical to use as compared to other lifts and ease of control. The report also analyzes the pneumatic scissor lift segment.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12647

Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, to continue its leadership status by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global automotive scissor lift market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status by 2030. This is due to increased technological advancements and surge in vehicle production across the region. However, LAMEA is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in implementation of smart technologies in the region.

Leading market players

ARI-HETRA

BendPak Inc.

Challenger Lifts Inc.

EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd.

Hunter Engineering Company

MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG.

Nussbaum Custom Lifts GmbH

PEAK

Ravaglioli S.p.A.

Rotary Lift

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12647

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing and Transportation Market by Operation (Transportation, Manufacturing and Servicing), and End Use (Military, Government and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market by Type (Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic) and by Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2030.

Electric Scooter Lift and Carrier Market by Type (Interior, Platform, Crane Style, Exterior, Outside, Hitch-Mounted, and Wheeled), Application (Public Transportation, Personal Mobility, and Others), and Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Online Sales): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg