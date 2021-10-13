Exxe Group: Exxe Announces New Investor Communications Portal and Strategy

New Website Highlights Exxe Group's Asset Evolution and Equity Expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce it has completed a major upgrade to its corporate website, including detailed portfolio company and asset overviews along with an improved investor relations portal. The launch of the new website is the first step in management's new corporate and investor communication strategy which will include the publication of regular updates, corporate overviews, and shareholder letters. In addition, Exxe Group's leadership plans to utilize a modern communications approach that features the use of diverse platforms in an effort to reach individual shareholders, institutions, and prospective investors.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group is a diversified fintech company with assets in real estate, sustainable technology, interior design, healthcare, agribusiness, digital media, financial and technology platforms including bitcoin- crypto exchange. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The company's strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued assets, taking an active role in improving their performance by providing both capital, structured financing, and management expertise.

For additional information please visit the Company's

Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exxegroup

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: info@exxegroup.com

SOURCE: Exxe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667920/Exxe-Announces-New-Investor-Communications-Portal-and-Strategy