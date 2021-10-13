Westlake, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Today, ECHO Health Inc. and KyckGlobal, Inc. announced a partnership to expand ECHO's digital disbursement capabilities. This partnership will further empower claimants to select their preferred digital payment method for the disbursement of claims.

About KyckGlobal, Inc.

KyckGlobal delivers streamlined outbound B:C payments to help accelerate business, featuring a cloud-based platform with a growing array of today's most popular payment types from a single point of reconciliation. The KyckGlobal solution improves the customer experience with more inclusive payment types and various options for faster payments. By allowing payers to issue one-time and recurring payments from one integrated platform, KyckGlobal transforms how business gets done in the key verticals of specialty consumer finance, marketplaces, claims and appeasements, and multi-level marketing, among others. Visit www.kyckglobal.com and @KyckGlobal.

About ECHO Health, Inc.

ECHO® is a leading provider of electronic payment solutions, connecting payers, vendors, providers, and plan members. ECHO's patented, ERISA, HIPAA and CORE compliant solution addresses the hurdles payers face: connection, compliance, efficiency, and ease of use. ECHO now processes 300+ million claims and over $60 billion in payments annually. Founded in 1997, ECHO is a privately held company located in Westlake, Ohio. For more information, please visit www.echohealthinc.com or call 440.835.3511 ext. 118.

Contacts:

Brian Young

+1 (404) 432 - 9419

byoung@echohealthinc.com

Mark Brodbeck

(678) 640-9979

mbrodbeck@kyckglobal.com

