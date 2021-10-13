DGAP-News: Resonate Blends, Inc

KOAN CORDIALS ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY THROUGHOUT CALIFORNIA



13.10.2021 / 17:03

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Koan, a Resonate Blends brand, is leading a new area of plant-based wellness with the direct-to-consumer launch of the world's first cannabis cordials - non-alcoholic, single-dose, plant-derived liquids designed to help mindful consumers to find inspiration, restore balance, and improve the quality of their lives. By combining the wisdom of traditional, holistic wellness practices with cutting-edge science and technology, Koan has developed a brand-new way to harness the wide-ranging benefits of cannabis, utilizing various ratios of THC and CBD, along with botanical terpenes, adaptogens, and other plant extracts to deliver precise and consistent life-enhancing experiences. The six cordials - Calm, Balance, Play, Create, Delight, and Wonder - have the fast on-set of a tincture, the long duration of an edible, and the ease and social benefits of a beverage all in one single-dose bottle. Calm, for example, has a large concentration of CBD with low levels of THC ensuring a profoundly calming experience without getting you high. The low level of THC amplifies the benefits of natural plant extracts including Linalool-known to help treat anxiety, depression, and insomnia-Beta-Caryophyllene, an anti-inflammatory, and Limonene-a naturally-derived anti-depressive-to help ease stress and return to a comfortable and functional mind/body state. On the other extreme is Koan's Wonder formulation carefully crafted to support consumers in every way when their goal is to ponder the infinite. Wonder has higher levels of THC with low levels to CBD designed to help refine the powerful experience. Koan's other blends of Cordials enhance creativity, bring a feeling of enchantment, or unleash a feeling of energy, joy, and more. The full range of products is designed to help those using cannabis in an intentional way to find what they are looking for with precision, consistency, and refinement. 'At Koan we're mastering the art of experience. It's more than science, it's our passion - refining, amplifying, and calibrating cannabis so you can always find what you are looking for. We are deeply enmeshed in the science, we have two patents pending supporting our formulations, processes, and bioavailability to ensure that consumers get exactly what they expect, every time, from our products,' said Geoff Selzer, CEO and Founder. 'We are delighted to partner with Grassdoor for our direct to home delivery ensuring that all of our customers can get our products whenever they choose in the most convenient, safe, discrete, and reliable fashion possible.' Koan is committed to demystifying cannabis and harnessing its impactful ingredients to create products that support intentional and mindful use as a core part of daily wellness-physical, spiritual, and most importantly, emotional. Through precision crafting, Koan invites a general sense of well-being, lean-in awareness and presence rather than the 'check-out high' normally associated with most cannabis-based products. The single-dose cordials are artfully designed to be both portable and discrete, with fast-acting ingredients that allow a quick onset for a long-lasting experience of up to four hours. The delightful citrus and botanical notes of the cordials can be enjoyed directly out of the bottle or poured into any beverage or one of Koan's signature cannabis cocktail recipes. Koan Cordials are now available for purchase directly at https://koan.life. Koan provides the option to order individual cordial three packs, or in themed bundles such as the Serenity Bundle, Engage Bundle, or the Experience Bundle. Koan has proudly partnered with Grassdoor, the premier direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for cannabis brands in California, to allow consumers to shop Koan's portfolio of Cordials with same-day delivery across Southern California (including Los Angeles and San Diego) and Northern California (including San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland). Grassdoor is one of the largest end-to-end delivery solutions in cannabis, providing same-day delivery to 75% of the population of California. ABOUT RESONATE BLENDS, INC. Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN) develops Koan Cordials, meticulously formulated blends of THC, CBD, Terpenes, and Botanicals that provide a refined cannabis experience. Unlike strain-based or full-spectrum products, Koan Cordials are scientifically crafted to highlight specific cannabis characteristics, with predictable experiences and intensity allowing people to tap into specific feelings in a new, better way. ABOUT GRASSDOOR Grassdoor is the premier delivery marketplace and direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform in cannabis, providing customers same-day delivery of top brands in 45 minutes or less throughout California, including Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Ventura, San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and more. In addition to being the fastest licensed delivery service in the state, Grassdoor aims to be the safest, friendliest, and most reliable cannabis delivery solution worldwide. This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Contact Details BPCM Katie Bell +1 323-655-5541 koancordials@bpcm.com Company Website https://www.resonateblends.com

News Source: News Direct



13.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

