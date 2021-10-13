Health Advance Inc Awarded Distributorship for Government Approved COVID Rapid Test

Health Advance Commercial Activity Picks Up Pace

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Health Advance, Inc (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com has been awarded shared distributorship, with select other companies, of the Rapid Response brand COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device, released by BTNX, Inc. Involvement by Health Advance in sales of approved COVID testing device(s) lays the foundation for Health Advance's Inc product development to relieve symptoms of "Long COVID" - the lingering, long-term effects of infection on patient well-being - a burgeoning problem.

Health Advance Inc has earned this approval to participate in the distribution system of the Antigen Rapid Test by means of Health Advance's demonstrated track record of sales and training competence, for this product, in real world conditions, during an evaluation period.

Photo Caption: COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device package of product for which Health Advance Inc has been granted shared distributor rights October 12, 2021

The Rapid Response COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device is an in vitro immunochromatographic assay for the direct and qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 viral nucleoprotein antigens from nasal and nasopharyngeal secretions from individuals suspected of COVID-19 within 6 days of symptom onset and from individuals without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19 infection, when tested twice over two (or three) days with at least 24 hours (and no more than 36 hours) between tests. It is approved by governments in various jurisdictions, and purchased by them, as well as by health care providers and patients themselves.

Health Advance will operate its distribution of the Rapid Response product through a joint venture structure to be announced separately, notwithstanding the fact that initial sales by Health Advance have now started.

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCE INC: Since its founding in 2010, Health Advance Inc has targeted health and appearance related concepts. In 2021, Health Advance's new management committed to innovate Health Advance service to its shareholders and customers. Health Advance is now a Current Information tier filer with OTC Markets in the Alternative Reporting Guideline category as the basis of expanded operations. Through a new subsidiary, to be integrated into reporting in Q4 2021, Courtship Wines, HADV is targeting the launch of CBD infused beverages, starting in New York State. Health Advance Inc is organizing its commercial initiatives in partnership with external business affiliates, including Winning Brands Corporation (OTC: WNBD), in arrangements that will provide mutual benefits, including but not limited to royalties, consulting fees and management support by those parties and to those parties. These will be announced from time-to-time in concert with project developments.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

