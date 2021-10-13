Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Wird es jetzt richtig ernst?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.10.2021 | 17:28
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of Circular and General Meeting

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of Circular and General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, October 13

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Publication of Circular and General Meeting

Since its approval at the annual general meeting in 2015, the Company has successfully operated a discount and premium control policy (the "DCP"). This has kept the Company's share price close to the prevailing net asset value and has allowed the Company to issue new ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") to meet demand from existing and new investors in the Company and to buy back Ordinary Shares for re-issuance from treasury where the circumstances have required it.

The recent issuance levels mean that the Company's existing authorities to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis, granted at the annual general meeting held on 6 July 2021, are likely to be exhausted prior to being refreshed at the next annual general meeting which is expected to be held in July 2022. As a result, in order to continue to operate the DCP and to meet the continuing demand for the Ordinary Shares, the Board is seeking the early renewal of its shareholder authorities to issue Ordinary Shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

Accordingly, the Company has today published a circular convening a general meeting to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 4 November 2021 at the offices of Juniper Partners Limited, 28 Walker Street, Edinburgh EH3 7HR (the "General Meeting"). At the General Meeting, resolutions will be proposed to give the Board authority to issue up to 3,476,880 Ordinary Shares (being 20 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital) on a non pre-emptive basis.

A copy of the circular will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.co.uk and on the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

All enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0131 378 0500
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.