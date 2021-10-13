Operational CEO Vastned Belgium leaves at the next General Meeting (27/04/2022)

Rudi Taelemans, Operational CEO of Vastned Belgium, has informed the Board of Directors of the Company that he will resign as operational CEO and member of the Executive Committee at the next General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on 27 April 2022.
