Mittwoch, 13.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Wird es jetzt richtig ernst?
WKN: 971488 ISIN: NL0000288918 
Frankfurt
13.10.21
09:16 Uhr
23,550 Euro
-0,050
-0,21 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.10.2021
Operational CEO Vastned Belgium leaves at the next General Meeting (27/04/2022)

Rudi Taelemans, Operational CEO of Vastned Belgium, has informed the Board of Directors of the Company that he will resign as operational CEO and member of the Executive Committee at the next General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on 27 April 2022.

Full press release:

  • Press release_Operational CEO leaves Vastned Belgium (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/269260d0-7eb7-49f0-b05c-6a330ce1d4e3)

