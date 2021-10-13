DGAP-News: Comcast California

Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley Partners with Comcast Business to Bridge the Gap in Telehealth Offerings During the Pandemic



13.10.2021 / 19:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Comcast Business today announced that the Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley has selected Comcast Business to deliver broadband connectivity at nine of its key locations, providing critical reliability for its facilities and supporting a widespread shift to telehealth services at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley is dually funded by Indian Health Service (IHS) and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to serve and prioritize the unique health needs of American Indians, Alaskan Natives and the greater community. The Center provides medical, dental, counseling, wellness and prevention services to more than 22,000 patients, most of whom are located in economically disadvantaged and underserved communities. The pandemic posed a challenge for Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley - its clients would need to seamlessly transition from in-person appointments to telehealth services, but the Center's technological infrastructure required to be updated to make the switch happen. The Center installed Business Internet from Comcast Business as its primary internet connection across its facilities, so all its services could function efficiently. 'I was proud of how we were able to quickly pivot and provide telehealth services to our community. We couldn't have done that without the infrastructure that Comcast Business provided,' said Gerardo Loera, Director of Development and Communications at the Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley. 'We're looking forward to the Comcast Business team's support in helping us bridge this digital gap for our patients. With our broadband Internet, we can ensure our patients have adequate access to stay connected with their primary care providers.' Thanks to Comcast Business' solutions, the Center's medical professionals continue to treat patients through telehealth offerings, including one-on-one video sessions. Additionally, the Center is able to continue providing supplemental services to its patients through video classes, which has helped expand its reach and the total number of patients. 'Medical facilities like the Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley continue to require fast, flexible and reliable network connectivity to provide health services throughout the pandemic for the patients who need it most,' said Kristeen Cominiello, vice president of Comcast Business in California. 'Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley is a leader in local and national advocacy for equitable health care, and Comcast Business is honored to partner with the organization to help it provide the highest quality care to its patients.' About Comcast Business Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social. About Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley Established in 1970, the mission of the Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley is to help ensure the survival and healing of American Indians/Alaskan Natives and the Santa Clara Valley community by providing high quality, comprehensive health care and wellness services. Contact Details Comcast Adriana Arvizo +1 925-200-1919 Adriana_Arvizo@comcast.com Finn Partners Chloe Huard chloe.huard@finnpartners.com

News Source: News Direct



13.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

