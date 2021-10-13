Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing WorldWide Corporation Acquires an Operational, User-Focused Crypto Mining Ecosystem

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', acquires an operational, user-focused crypto mining ecosystem.

Marketing Worldwide Corporation is announcing the acquisition of a fully-operational crypto currency mining platform and ecosystem. The crypto mining platform is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marketing Worldwide Corporation, and is expected to create a recurring revenue stream for the Company.

The mining platform is preparing to enter the "external testing and revisions" stage with the Company's design & development team, and is expected to be ready for live trials and testing within the upcoming weeks. The Company has provided a progress graphic for the official launch plan:

User-Focused, Research Based Platform Decisions:

Through extensive interviewing, research, client testimonials from established platforms and reading help-forums & social networking sites, it was abundantly clear to management that the biggest deterrent for users not mining cryptocurrency is the perceived complexity of the mining process. It was discovered that potential users who aren't taking advantage of this technology are simply overwhelmed with the steps that current leading companies offer.

"There is a clear gap between the people that know how to mine cryptocurrency, and the people that don't. If you were to ask anyone if they were interested in making a passive income, they would undoubtedly say yes. So why are there only a select group of people who are taking advantage of the best possible opportunity of this generation?" said MWWC CEO, Jason Schlenk.

Through our research process, it has been identified that in every demographic there are multiple levels of users who have varying skills and financial motivations. We are able to break these groups into three simple categories: 'Casual Passive', 'Intermediate Users', 'Advanced Miners'. While maintaining the simplicity of the platform, users with larger processors or mining stations will be able to utilize the software as well, and earn additional income as a pool contributor or hash rate provider.

"The Company has identified one primary sociological [group] that is interested in a passive income; however, for many reasons have never started the mining process. This user group consists of the 'busy professional' with 'some' investment knowledge. They understand the value of a passive income, and like the idea of Mining, yet can never find the time to 'learn the how to's'. Approximately 62% of this group are either actively trading, or have an account with self-directed trading brokers such as Robinhood and were drawn to it for the platform's simplicity."

To respond to this overwhelming demand for a streamlined platform, the Company has uniquely tailored the functionality and user experience (UX). Through simple to understand on-screen prompts and in-module access to F.A.Q. Marketing Worldwide has also ensured that the sign up process is quick, and straight-forward as our future users demand. "We have created the platform's automated assistant which has been named as the "Agent" feature. This functionality will safely and securely scan your system, install the application and define your mining capabilities."

Support Operations:

Marketing WorldWide Corporation has been actively training, and will continue to add technical support staff, client relations teams, and community outreach. The goal is that a single user should be able to get an answer to their specific question or concern anytime they require it.

The system will include an extensive support area that has been referred to as "The Library", 24-7 customer care via phone or online chat and a crypto mining course referred to as the "University" that teaches the skills required to be an educated miner on the platform.

The Company has and will continue to employ, consult and subcontract crypto industry experts, to internally share information among support staff and technical teams keeping them up-to-the-minute on developments and ready to provide reliable content to the client-users.

The Platform Financials:

Marketing World Wide has made the important decision to not have subscription fees for the users, but earn revenue through transactional based fees. The transaction fees are set to be much lower than the leading mining platforms.

There are currently three streams of revenue for the Company:

Transaction Fees

Renting, or Purchasing Hash Rate

Corporate Contracts / Commercial Mining Pools (CMP) [Further details to be released]

The daily return on investment for the user depends on the level of client, and specifically the machines and equipment they're utilizing. "The range is quite vast, however if segmented on average between the user types, we can start to express estimations globally. The casual users with average machines are expected to generate between $0.50 - $1.15 per day, whereas the advanced users that have dedicated machines can earn between $6.50 - $35.00 per day on our platform."

The user generated estimates weighing heavier on the causal users gave an approximate daily user banked ROI of $1.25 - $3.50 / day (or $2.38 average) based on these numbers, we can estimate the following:

User Count Daily User Earnings Monthly User Earnings 50,000 $119,000.00 $3,570,000.00 100,000 $238,000.00 $7,140,000.00 250,000 $595,000.00 $17,850,000.00 500,000* $1,190,000 $35,700,000.00

*500,000 Users = First Target Milestone

The Company revenue will come from the previously mentioned three sources, and a percentage based fee on every transaction. The fees structure will be released at a future date, however it is the intention of Marketing Worldwide to keep the fees competitive with the current leading mining platforms in hopes of attracting more users to the service without sacrificing ease of use, security (site integrity) and quality.

The Road to 500K Users:

Regarding the ease of user adaptation, Marketing WorldWide's CEO, Jason Schlenk said: "Our model of user retention is quite simple. We build a platform that earns our users money from the first week they're mining. Focusing on that single purpose and mastering the client's prosperity will have our users advocating for our platform more so than any other advertising we could spend."

Outside the user success retention model, public relations, community building, social media, and targeted digital advertising plans have been created for launch prior to the release of the platform.

The Company also has plans to present at industry trade shows and 'Tech Expo' events in an attempt to garner attention from industry leaders, companies and potential business partners for future endeavours.

"We are building a space that we can be proud of and we want to show it off. Our team has been working tirelessly over the past few months in preparation for the next phases. We're ready to level up and bring a revenue producing stream to the users and shareholders alike."

Marketing WorldWide Corporation is expecting the platform to be available to a select group of volunteer test users for program evaluation within the next few weeks.

As the Company gets closer to the official launch of the Mining Platform, updates can be found on the @MWWC_Official Twitter account.

