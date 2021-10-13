Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) releases research on how support for Eurosceptic political parties has receded through the pandemic as monetary and fiscal easing expanded to combat a common challenge.

In this report, KBRA discusses the changes in the political landscape across the euro area, where support for Eurosceptic parties has ebbed as the economic environment changed. The pandemic triggered a momentous response from the EU and European Central Bank. Their coordinated approach towards economic recovery, mainly through monetary and fiscal easing, helped to dispel the bloc's painful memories of austerity. The report examines how this new political landscape has helped to reinforce the greater cohesiveness of the bloc, a dynamic that builds on KBRA's increasingly constructive view of euro area credit risk.

Click here to view the report.

