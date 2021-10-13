Humanity 2.0 Appoints Bill Hilf to Advisory Board - Rome, Italy

Non-Profit assembling world's greatest strategic minds in collaboration with Holy See (Vatican) based impact initiatives

VATICAN CITY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican), is proud to announce it has appointed Bill Hilf to its advisory board which oversees the strategic and ethical direction of Humanity 2.0's impact initiatives.

Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0 commented; "Bill has been a steady hand guiding technology companies for years and his leadership at Vulcan has been exemplary. We need principled and visionary leadership at Humanity 2.0 if we are to succeed in accelerating human flourishing. We are honored Bill accepted a position on our Advisory Board and I look forward to our collaboration in the years ahead."

Humanity 2.0 Advisory Committee consists of 10 members:

Maurice Levy ; Chairman of the Supervisory Board; Publicis Groupe

Carlo D'Asaro Biondo ; President - EMEA Partnerships; Google

Jean Oelwang ; President & Trustee Virgin Unite & B Team; Senior Partner; Virgin

Jim Pitofsky ; Managing Director, Strategic Alliances; John Templeton Foundation

Hilary Pennington ; Executive Vice President for Program; Ford Foundation

Dinah McLeod ; Director and Cause Lead, Equality in the Workplace; The B Team

Bill Hilf ; Chief Executive Officer; Vulcan

Matt Bird ; Chief Executive Officer, CommPro Worldwide

Tae Yoo ; Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility; Cisco

Fr. Philip Larrey ; Chairman; Humanity 2.0

About Bill Hilf Advisor Committee Member

Bill Hilf serves as Vulcan's Chief Executive Officer, guiding its philanthropic, research, arts and culture, community, investments, policy, and technology innovation programs and helping fulfill Paul Allen's vision for the future. Tapping his experience as an executive and technologist, Bill leads Vulcan's work to galvanize and enable smart people to tackle ambitious challenges head-on and guide its growth as it invests in its local communities, explores new frontiers in space, science, and technology, and impacts change around important issues like public health, the environment, conservation, and philanthropy.

Most recently, Bill served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's Cloud business unit. Prior to joining Hewlett-Packard, Bill was the General Manager of Product Management for Microsoft Azure, and previously led Microsoft's Technical Computing Group. In that role, he helped develop solutions for a wide range of scientific and engineering challenges, including high-performance computing, parallel languages and runtimes, and mathematical modeling tools. In the roaring 90s, he built his tech chops as a software developer and engineering leader through a variety of software start-ups in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Bill completed his undergraduate studies at California State University-Fullerton and received his M.A. from Chapman University.

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican). A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children

For more information visit: www.humanity2-0.org | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

CONTACT:

Humanity 2.0 Communications:

Matt Bird

Advisory Council Member

P: +1 646.401.4499

E: matt.bird@1800pr.com

PR & Media Contact:

Nicole Liddy

Project Manager

CommPro Worldwide

E: Nicole.liddy@commpro.com

C: 848-702-4173

SOURCE: Humanity 2.0

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665514/Humanity-20-Appoints-Bill-Hilf-to-Advisory-Board--Rome-Italy