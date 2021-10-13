CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces temporary plant shutdowns in Europe

London, October 13, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that it will temporarily close several of its European agricultural, commercial vehicle and powertrain manufacturing facilities in response to ongoing disruptions to the procurement environment and shortages of core components, especially semiconductors.

CNH Industrial is constantly reviewing its production schedules in response to this highly dynamic environment and plans to shut the concerned plants for no longer than eight working days in the month of October. The Company remains committed to optimizing its manufacturing operations to meet continued strong demand and best serve its dealers and customers.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment