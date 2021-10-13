Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.10.2021
TAAT Global erhält weiteres Kapital vom Horizons-Zampano!
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
13.10.21
21:35 Uhr
13,875 Euro
-0,225
-1,60 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2021 | 22:41
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces temporary plant shutdowns in Europe

London, October 13, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that it will temporarily close several of its European agricultural, commercial vehicle and powertrain manufacturing facilities in response to ongoing disruptions to the procurement environment and shortages of core components, especially semiconductors.

CNH Industrial is constantly reviewing its production schedules in response to this highly dynamic environment and plans to shut the concerned plants for no longer than eight working days in the month of October. The Company remains committed to optimizing its manufacturing operations to meet continued strong demand and best serve its dealers and customers.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20211013_PR_CNH Industrial_Temporary_Shutdowns_Europe (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5797cbf0-d7a6-4125-b21c-718deb036d42)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
