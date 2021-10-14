F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche's Gazyvaro shorter 90-minute infusion time approved in Europe for people with previously treated or untreated follicular lymphoma

- Short duration infusion of Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab)is administered with a target infusion time of 90 minutes, compared to the current standard infusion time of approximately three to four hours
- Results from the phase IV GAZELLE study showed no new safety signals with the shorter infusion of Gazyvaro
- Shorter infusions could be more convenient for patients by reducing time in hospital and easing pressure on healthcare systems[1]
Basel, 14 October 2021 - Roche] is an open-label, international, multicentre, single arm, phase IV study investigating the safety and efficacy of the short duration infusion
