Donnerstag, 14.10.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2021 | 07:05
126 Leser
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche's Gazyvaro shorter 90-minute infusion time approved in Europe for people with previously treated or untreated follicular lymphoma

  • Short duration infusion of Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab)is administered with a target infusion time of 90 minutes, compared to the current standard infusion time of approximately three to four hours
  • Results from the phase IV GAZELLE study showed no new safety signals with the shorter infusion of Gazyvaro
  • Shorter infusions could be more convenient for patients by reducing time in hospital and easing pressure on healthcare systems[1]

Basel, 14 October 2021 - Roche] is an open-label, international, multicentre, single arm, phase IV study investigating the safety and efficacy of the short duration infusion

Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17
Patrick Barth
Phone: +41 61 688 44 86
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67
Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31
Nina Mählitz

Phone: +41 79 327 54 74
Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05
Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48

Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com (mailto:karl.mahler@roche.com)
Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com (mailto:jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com)
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com (mailto:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com)
Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com (mailto:bruno.eschli@roche.com)
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com (mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com)		Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com (mailto:gerard.tobin@roche.com)
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com (mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com)

