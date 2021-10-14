F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche's Gazyvaro shorter 90-minute infusion time approved in Europe for people with previously treated or untreated follicular lymphoma

Short duration infusion of Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) is administered with a target infusion time of 90 minutes, compared to the current standard infusion time of approximately three to four hours

Results from the phase IV GAZELLE study showed no new safety signals with the shorter infusion of Gazyvaro

Shorter infusions could be more convenient for patients by reducing time in hospital and easing pressure on healthcare systems[1]



Basel, 14 October 2021 - Roche] is an open-label, international, multicentre, single arm, phase IV study investigating the safety and efficacy of the short duration infusion



