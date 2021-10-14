RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec records strong total income growth for the third quarter of 2021

Total income of EUR 3. 6 million in Q3 2021, a year-on year growth of 20%

Outlook for the whole year increased to be in the range of EUR 13.9 million to EUR 14.2 million

Order booksignificantly increasedcompared to the beginning of the year





Deventer, October 14,2021 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today releases its trading update for the third quarter of 2021. The total income for the quarter was EUR 3.6 million, which is 20 % higher than the total income in the third quarter of 2020 (EUR 3.0 million). This growth is driven by an overall strong delivery level, especially in the test operations department. The total income for the first nine months of 2021 was EUR 10.9 million, which is 30 % higher than the total income for the first nine months of 2020 (EUR 8.4 million). The planned shift of an assembly house for supply chain customers is progressing well and the continued deliveries of these products are secured.

"We are very pleased with the high level of total income throughout the year and look forward to the last quarter with a good order book situation and an increased outlook for the whole year", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. "We are continuing our tight control of operational expenses and are pleased to see that the cash position at the end of the third quarter is still very good, which enables us to invest for the future when and where needed."

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects the total income in 2021 to be in the range of EUR 13.9 million to EUR 14.2 million. The profit before tax in 2021 is expected to be in the range of 4% to 5% of the total income. The current situation in the world regarding lead-times for wafers and packaging as well as shipment delays may impact the ability to achieve the expected total income. RoodMicrotec is keeping a close eye on the situation and is doing everything possible to mitigate any impact.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses by the Board of Management as well as on the information currently available to the Company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of Management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialize. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.

Financial calendar

January 27, 2022 Publication (preliminary) annual total income 2021 April 21, 2022 Publication annual report 2021 April 21, 2022 Conference call for press and analysts April 21, 2022 Trading update quarter 1-2022 June 9, 2022 Annual general meeting of shareholders July 21, 2022 Publication interim report 2022 July 21, 2022 Conference call for press and analysts October 13, 2022 Trading update quarter 3-2022

Audit

The financial data in this press release have not been audited.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.comWeb: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions, the English version shall prevail.

Attachment