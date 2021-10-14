Castelnau Group Ltd - Result of Initial Issue

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA.

14 October 2021

Castelnau Group Limited

(the "Company")

Result of Initial Issue

Castelnau Group Limited, an investment company established to invest in public and private companies with the aim of outperforming the FTSE All Share Total Return Index over the long term, is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised gross proceeds of £53.1 million, pursuant to the Initial Issue. The Company's market capitalisation at Admission will be £177.6m, exceeding the target issue size.

Application has been made for the admission of 177,552,719 Ordinary Shares to the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that unconditional dealings in the Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on Monday, 18 October 2021. The Ordinary Shares will trade under the ticker: CGL (ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28).

Following Admission and the acquisition of the Target Assets, the initial portfolio will comprise investments in Dignity Plc, Hornby Plc, Phoenix S.G. Limited (the principal asset of which is a 58.1 per cent holding in Stanley Gibbons Group plc) and WLS International Ltd (the principal asset of which is Cambium Group, a wedding gift list service), as well as in two 'enabling' businesses, Rawnet and Ocula Technologies.

Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited ("Phoenix" or the "InvestmentManager") will be the Investment Manager to the Company, led by Gary Channon (CIO and CEO of Phoenix). Phoenix manages approximately £1.3 billion across three funds; the Phoenix UK Fund, Aurora Investment Trust Plc, and the Huginn Fund.

Joanne Peacegood, Independent Chair of the Company, commented:

"We are delighted to have exceeded our fund-raising target for Castelnau. We now look forward to delivering on our promise to generate superior investment returns by deploying modern business techniques to transform old economy businesses into new economy businesses."

Gary Channon, CEO and CIO of Phoenix, commented:

"We are pleased that investors have recognised Phoenix's ability to identify undervalued companies that have the potential to out-perform over the long term thanks to the application of our business philosophy and toolbox of techniques and methodologies. We are already transforming investee companies Dignity, Hornby, Stanley Gibbons and Cambium Group, and we look forward to finding new opportunities with the help of Sir Peter Wood."

Sir Peter Wood, Chairman of SPWOne, said:

"Gary and his team have built an enviable record of long-term out-performance. I believe the opportunities for Castelnau are considerable. My team and I are looking forward to working with Phoenix to deliver value to Castelnau investors."

Liberum Capital Limited is acting as financial adviser and sole bookrunner in relation to the Initial Issue, and with effect from Initial Admission, will act as the Company's corporate broker.

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

Enquiries:

Phoenix Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 208 600 0100

Gary Channon

Steve Tatters

Lorraine Smyth Liberum Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Chris Clarke

Darren Vickers

Owen Matthews

Will King Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Chris Barrie

Caroline Merrell

Toby Moore

Notes:

The Company's LEI is: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64.

The Company confirms that the Trade Date will be 14 October 2021 and the Settlement Date will be 18 October 2021.

Save for expressions defined in this announcement, words and expressions defined in the Prospectus shall have the same meaning in this announcement.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com. Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content on any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website for any other website, is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision as to whether or not to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of, securities in the Company.

