Mining giant BHP is poised to finalize a "bespoke" renewable energy agreement with the Australian arm of Spanish energy group Iberdrola for the 317 MW Port August Renewable Energy Park in South Australia. The deal will supply up to 50% of the miner's electricity needs for its Olympic Dam mining operation.From pv magazine Australia Australia-based BHP has revealed it will enter a renewable energy supply arrangement with Iberdrola Australia that will allow it to reduce emissions by about half at the Olympic Dam copper-uranium mine site by taking power from the AUD 500 million ($369 million) Port ...

