



TOKYO, Oct 14, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - The Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS), NTT DOCOMO (DOCOMO), and its Thailand-based subsidiary Mobile Innovation (MI) announced today that they have reached an agreement to collaborate on a trial that will evaluate the feasibility of delivering AOTS's technical training programs remotely from Japan to overseas countries. The trial will utilize the 5G network capabilities and solutions of DOCOMO and MI, and will make use of the RealWear smart glass display and AVATOUR 360-degree remote presence solutions. The trial will run from today until 31 March, 2022.During the trial period, Japanese enterprises participating in AOTS training programs will help to evaluate the feasibility and effectiveness of 5G solutions in providing remote practical training and technical guidance. Global border restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to difficulties in conducting on-the-job training as well as in the transfer of technical knowledge and the provision of practical technical guidance on a face-to-face basis. The trial aims to address technical training issues in developing countries with remote practical training and human resource development leveraging the latest ICT and digital solutions.AOTS is a Japan-based human resources development organization which supports developing countries by promoting technical cooperation through training, the dispatch of experts, and other support programs. AOTS engages with Japanese enterprises to provide training programs -- from management training to on-site technical training -- both in Japan and overseas, and dispatches experts to improve the technical level of the local employees of Japanese enterprises and their local partners in overseas countries.The RealWear solution being utilized during the trial features a 100% hands-free head-mounted smart glass display panel worn by the trainee or user in the remote location. It incorporates voice-recognition functionality, providing the wearer with hands-free access to supporting documentation and other media. And by utilizing the AVATOUR with 360-degree camera, it also allows the user to shoot pictures and video of their surroundings and stream these to the host location using 5G connectivity.The 5G solutions being trialed will enable trainers in Japan to ascertain the physical environment of trainees in Thailand remotely while conducting real-time training on practical operations. They will also provide trainees in Thailand the opportunity to "virtually" visit factories, construction sites and other facilities in Japan and study their operations, making them feel as if they were physically there. The trial will also assess the feasibility of transferring technology know-how and the skills required to maintain Japanese levels of quality across a wide range of industries overseas.During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Japanese enterprises have faced the challenge of being unable to dispatch technical experts to their overseas subsidiaries, resulting in delays in sharing expertise and skills with them and impacting on their global business expansion plans. AOTS will introduce DOCOMO and MI solutions to Japanese companies planning to implement remote technical training as effective support tools that help deliver smooth training sessions. Leveraging their 5G solution know-how, DOCOMO and MI will also propose use cases and on-site operational assistance for Japanese enterprises that are considering to deploy the RealWear smart glass display and AVATOUR 360 camera solutions for implementing remote technical training.AOTS, DOCOMO and MI aim to make use of 5G solutions globally in the field of human resource development and in support of the global operations of Japanese enterprises to allow them more opportunities to maximize profitable activities that support people's adaptation to the "new normal".Roles of partnersAOTS: Promotion of the trial; recruitment of collaborative enterprises to participate in the trial; evaluation of remote-training experience.NTT DOCOMO: 5G solution delivery; on-site support from JapanMobile Innovation: 5G solution delivery; on-site set-up and support in ThailandAbout The Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS)AOTS is a Japanese organization for human resources development in developing countries that promotes technical cooperation through training, experts dispatch and other programs. The aim of AOTS is promoting mutual economic development of Japan and other countries and friendly relationships between them by conducting activities to facilitate industrial globalization, trade, investment, and international economic cooperation. https://www.aots.jp/en/About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 82 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.About Mobile InnovationMobile Innovation Co., Ltd. is an IoT service provider with a presence across Southeast Asia. Our main products, including a fleet management service and SMS broadcasting service, have been used for more than a decade by enterprise customers and contributed to their growth. Mobile Innovation Co., Ltd. was established in 2004 as a joint venture between NTT DOCOMO, INC. and Loxley Public Company Limited. NTT DOCOMO is a leading mobile network operator in Japan, providing comprehensive services centered on mobility, and Loxley, with a history of almost 80 years, is a leading company in Thailand with a track record in a wide range of businesses. www.mobileinnovation.asiaSource: NTT DOCOMO