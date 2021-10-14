Formycon progressed all key projects in H121. FYB201 (partnered with Bioeq) is a Lucentis biosimilar to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). with The US FDA is reviewing the BLA with an August 2022 decision due; the European EMA review should complete in mid-2021. FYB201 will be marketed by Teva in Europe and by Coherus in the US. FYB202 (a Stelara biosimilar in a joint venture with Aristo Pharma) is waiting for its Phase III readout in psoriasis. FYB203 (an Eylea biosimilar partnered with Klinge) is in late Phase III in nAMD. FYB207 is a novel COVID-19 therapy with a €12.7m grant and H122 Phase I/IIa trials planned. Formycon had €33.6m cash on 30 June 2021. H121 revenue was €20.3m (H120: €16.5m). The loss rose to €10.2m (FY20: loss of €5.9m) due to investment into unpartnered projects.

