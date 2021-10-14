DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2021 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 13/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 91.2714

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5785492

CODE: IMWRD

ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 124315 EQS News ID: 1240716 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

