Geotechnical Drilling

A geotechnical drilling campaign at the Waterberg Project, which commenced in July 2021, is now in process of completion and demobilization. The geotechnical drilling campaign consisted of 46 boreholes drilled along the planned centerline of two sets of twin declines and box-cut positions. Approximately 11 holes were drilled vertically, and the remaining holes were inclined out of the plane to intersect all possible discontinuities. A total of 5,966 metres of drill core were recovered and a total of 2,696 metres of core were geotechnically logged from within the zone of interest. All boreholes except those in the planned box-cut areas were backfilled with cement upon completion. Downhole geophysical surveys were conducted consisting of optical and/or acoustic televiewer and gamma probes as well as caliper probes. Three packer tests were conducted in boreholes where groundwater strikes were encountered. Core samples of all the major geotechnical units encountered were collected and subjected to laboratory testing.

The results of the drilling campaign confirm that the box-cut positions are in sandstone, and the central and southern declines transition from sandstone into a dolerite sill and back into sandstone before cutting into the igneous rocks of the Bushveld Complex. In general, results are as expected, and the rock mass is competent. Also as expected, some support will be required for both tunnel sets. No problem areas, where special mining methods or non-standard support would be required, have been identified. Groundwater inflow is also not considered a risk. The standard practice of probe drilling ahead of decline tunnel development will be important to monitor rock quality and identify correct support standards ahead of development. Geotechnical qualified persons monitoring the drill programme have stated that in general, the rock mass encountered along both decline routes can support the planned excavations with no major problem areas expected.

Community Relations

On and following March 5, 2021, the Company received three notices of appeal, filed by individual appellants from local communities, against the January 28, 2021 decision of the South African Department of Mineral Resources and Energy ("DMR") granting the Waterberg Mining Right. One group filed an application for an order in the High Court of South Africa to review and set aside the decision by the Minister of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment ("DE") to refuse condonation for the late filing of the group's appeal against the grant of an Environmental Authorization for the Waterberg Mine in November 2020. Waterberg JV Resources (Pty) (Ltd.) ("Waterberg JV Co.") is opposing the review application as well as all appeals received and believes these are all without merit.

On July 30, 2021, Waterberg JV Co. received an urgent interdict application from a group located near planned surface infrastructure. Waterberg JV Co. promptly filed an answering affidavit denying urgency and arguing that the application is without merit. The Applicants have not responded and were obliged to remove their application from the urgent court roll. The application may proceed as a normal High Court application. A host community has applied to join as an interested party to the application and another host community submitted a confirmatory affidavit, both communities being in support of the Waterberg Mine. A time frame for the hearing of the interdict application is uncertain or may never occur.

The Company believes that all requirements specified under the National Environmental Management Act, the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act and other applicable legislation have been complied with and that the DE correctly approved and the DMR correctly issued the Environmental Authorization. The Company also believes that the leadership and majority of residents in the host communities support the Waterberg Project.

The Member of the Executive Committee ("MEC") for the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Mr. Thabo Andrew Mokone, recently undertook to investigate the appeals and court actions described above. The MEC is aware of disagreements between the mine and certain members of the local community. During September 2021, the MEC held regular engagements with representatives of Waterberg JV Co. and the community leaders of Kgatlu village. The MEC stated, "The Community have expressed their desire and support for the Waterberg Mine. A mediation process has been agreed between the parties to take place in October and November 2021 and I believe this will lead to a resolution of concerns and to a more harmonious relationship between Waterberg JV Co. and the local Community. I believe that the substantial planned investment in the Waterberg Mine of more than Rand 9.0 billion will create much-needed jobs and development in the area surrounding the mine."

On Sunday, October 10, 2021, senior Company management and technical personnel were very pleased to attend an event to deliver much needed school supplies and equipment, purchased by Waterberg JV Co., to local schools within a host community.

The Waterberg Mining Right remains active, was notarially executed by the DMR on April 13, 2021, and was registered at the Mineral and Petroleum Titles Registration Office on July 6, 2021.

Environmental, Social and Governance

Platinum Group is pleased to report the completion of its inaugural Environmental and Social Governance ("ESG") disclosure submission with Digbee Ltd. ("Digbee"). Digbee, a United Kingdom based company, is a new mining-focused expert network and ESG disclosure platform with a goal to provide improved disclosure and better access to capital markets for mining companies involved with strong ESG practices. Digbee has been endorsed by leading financial firms who support the Digbee ESG initiative such as Blackrock, BMO, and Dundee Corporation. Digbee's reporting framework is aligned with global standards, including the Equator Principles, which provide a framework for financial institutions to assess environmental and social risks in projects.

Outlook

The Company's key business objective is to advance the palladium dominant Waterberg Project to a development and construction decision. Recent work includes the erection of fences, ground clearing, geotechnical drilling and infrastructure engineering and surveying. At the present time Waterberg JV Co. is planning for pre-construction activities including the engineering and design of roads, power, and water infrastructure. Project technical personnel are in process to identify, test and delineate appropriate sources of aggregate material for roadways and infrastructure lay down pads. Environmental monitoring activities are ongoing and will increase in the coming months.

The Company and Waterberg JV Co. continue with a process to assess commercial alternatives for mine development financing and concentrate offtake. Several parties are currently in discussions with the Company. Concentrate offtake discussions with 15% project shareholder Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. ("Implats"), also continue.

The Company continues to work closely with regional authorities and local communities and their leadership on how the Waterberg Mine can be developed to provide optimal outcomes and best value to all stakeholders.

The Company's battery technology initiative through Lion Battery Technologies Inc. ("Lion") with Anglo American Platinum Limited represents a new opportunity in the high-profile lithium battery research and innovation field. The investment in Lion creates a potential vertical integration with a broader industrial market development strategy to bring new technologies to market which use palladium and platinum. Research and development efforts by Florida International University ("FIU") on behalf of Lion continue. Technical results from Lion's research may have application to most lithium-ion battery chemistries and the scope of Lion's research work is being expanded. To date three patents have been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office based on research work completed by FIU for Lion and several more patent applications are in process of review.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Eng., a consultant geologist to the Company and a former employee, is an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). He has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and he has previously visited the Waterberg Project site.

The geotechnical drilling campaign and subsequent geotechnical data analysis was overseen and managed by an experienced principal engineering geologist and certified rock engineer, Carel de Beer, Pri. Sci. Nat, of Bare Rock Consulting. Bare Rock Consulting is an independent specialist geotechnical consultancy with 25 year's experience in mining and mining infrastructure projects.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Waterberg Project

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd. ("Mnombo"), Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation and Hanwa Co. Ltd.

In 2019, the Company founded Lion in partnership with Anglo American Platinum Limited to support the use of palladium and platinum in lithium battery applications.

On behalf of the Board of

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Frank R. Hallam

President, CEO and Director

