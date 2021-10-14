Rogue Baron Plc - Shinju double gold at International Spirits competition

For Immediate Release

14 October 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Shinju wins double gold at International Spirits competition

Rogue Baron (AQSE: SHNJ) is extremely pleased to announce that Shinju its premium Japanese whisky was voted best whisky at the 2021 Sante' International Spirit Competition. Not only did Shinju win best whisky it was awarded double gold and was only one of two entrants given a perfect score of 100.

Full results can be seen on the below link

https://santecompetitions.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/2021-Sante-Spirits-Results-2.pdf

Hamish Harris, Executive Director commented:

"Even Don Bradman couldn't average 100."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

