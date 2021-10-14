Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Medhelp Care AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (527/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Medhelp Care AB (publ), company registration number 556583-0691, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Medhelp Care AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be October 26, 2021. The company has 25,000.000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: MEDHLP ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 30,434,782 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016799001 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 236981 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556583-0691 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08 -84 211 10.