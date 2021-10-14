Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Börsengewinner mit nächster Meilensteinmeldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2021 | 11:41
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Medhelp Care AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (527/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Medhelp Care AB (publ), company
registration number 556583-0691, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 


Provided that Medhelp Care AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be October 26, 2021. 



The company has 25,000.000 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:               MEDHLP         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 30,434,782       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016799001      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             236981         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556583-0691       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on 08 -84 211 10.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.