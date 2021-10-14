Qualtrics will become Manchester City's Official Experience Management Software Partner.

The new partnership will allow the English soccer club to use Qualtrics' industry-leading experience management software to tap into its fans' feedback to provide the best possible matchday experience.

Manchester City, English soccer club and 2021 Premier League champions, today announced a new partnership with Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, which will make Qualtrics the Club's Official Experience Management Software Partner.

Qualtrics empowers organizations to listen to customer and employee feedback, understand and analyze what they hear, then take action to improve experiences and design new ones all in real time.

Manchester City and Qualtrics' new partnership aligns with the Club's ongoing commitment to provide the best possible matchday experience for fans and will allow the Club to use industry-leading experience management software to listen to fans' feedback following each game.

From overall matchday experience to catering, facilities, retail and more, Qualtrics can provide valuable insight and real-time data from fans to help the Club shape future strategic planning and decisions.

The new partnership is also expected to include further activations across wider areas of the organization in coming months, using Qualtrics' experience management software to also listen to fan feedback and enhance the digital experience for Cityzens across the globe.

Stephan Cieplik, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Sales, City Football Group, said: "As a Club, we are continually working to improve our matchday offering for fans both in-stadium and across our digital platforms for those following across the globe. Through this new partnership with Qualtrics, we will be able to use industry-leading software to gather valuable feedback and insight from those at the heart of our Club to help shape future decisions around matchdays."

Brad Anderson, President of Products and Services, Qualtrics, said: "With Qualtrics, Manchester City can listen to and understand fan feedback in real time and take action to improve matchday experiences. But fan experience isn't limited to the stadium the digital and at-home fan experience is just as important, and Qualtrics helps Manchester City to deliver a personalized experience to their fans wherever they are."

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners' Cup, seven League Championship titles, including five Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of 11 clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women's Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business-customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data)-the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005275/en/

Contacts:

Liesl Nielsen

press@qualtrics.com