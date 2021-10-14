'Globehopper Edge' is a self-sustaining, zero-maintenance wireless device delivering constant intermodal visibility

Logistics digitization pioneer, Nexxiot, the leading provider of cargo IoT solutions around the world, has unveiled its latest gateway device for intermodal shipping containers that will revolutionize the global cargo industry through unparalleled big data traceability and visibility of critical assets.

Nexxiot's Globehopper Edge (pictured), a self-sustaining wireless connectivity device for intermodal shipping containers, will revolutionize the global cargo industry through unparalleled big data traceability and visibility of critical assets.

The Globehopper Edge(pictured) is a self-sustaining wireless connectivity device, capable of transmitting thousands of data points a day from onboard sensors that relay crucial information about a container and its cargo. This includes information on precise location, acceleration and environmental conditions. It is designed to communicate in real time with Nexxiot Connect, the company's customizable, cloud-based software solution. Globehopper Edge optimizes asset utilization through advanced Big Data processing and AI-powered machine learning that has proven to positively impact on-time performance, asset utilization and achieve intermodal shipping efficiencies at a new level. The device also connects wirelessly to additional sensors which can be placed inside the cargo and to the Nexxiot door open/closed sensor and even to third-party versions.

Nexxiot CEO Stefan Kalmund said: "Combining state-of-the-art sensors, gateways and global connectivity, Globehopper Edge is the most advanced cargo monitoring device in the world today with the present and future capabilities to provide our customers with the most accurate and reliable information possible about their cargo, ensuring unsurpassed accountability across all modes of shipping."

Custom engineered by Nexxiot's own Zurich based R&D lab, Globehopper Edge is built using the most advanced engineering methods and is designed for effortless use. As with all devices in the company's hardware suite, it is solar powered and built to provide zero-maintenance connectivity with a guaranteed lifetime of more than six years. The device is fitted to the outside of a standard shipping container and is onboarded and paired within 90 seconds, providing access to essential data, powerful dashboards and actionable insights for many years into the future.

Kalmund added: "Nexxiot is focused on the highest strategic level of supply chain digitization and optimization. We work in close collaboration with our clients and partners at the C-suite level to define optimal shipping performance outcomes, then deploy our technology to achieve those results. By remaining focused on the most impactful mega-trends across the shipping world, we are redefining the standards and capabilities for future-proof TradeTech."

Nexxiot Co-Founder Daniel MacGregor has always had a clear goal to drive positive change for both people and planet. His ambition is to reduce world-wide supply chain emissions by five percent over the next five years by preventing empty moves and by removing process inefficiencies around ports and shipping hubs. MacGregor said: "We created Globehopper Edge to take that next step in trade facilitation. Aimed squarely at the 30 million standard intermodal containers that travel around the planet, the rugged IP65, custom engineered, energy harvesting hardware provides unprecedented access to critical data to enable radical transformation for all participants and stakeholders in the global value network of trade, finance and transportation."

Already a dominant presence in the digitization of European cargo shipping, Nexxiot has been building up its Dallas-based U.S. team of engineers and technicians to help fuel the company's expansion throughout the North American market.

Globehopper Edge arrives at a critical inflection point for the global shipping industry as an unprecedented 70+ container vessels languish off the coast of Los Angeles, unable to offload their cargo. The industry must master wide-scale supply-chain disruptions around commodities and consumer products as well as a total lack of asset and cargo transparency on a global scale. TradeTech powerhouse Nexxiot is on a mission to deliver a new standard in IoT employing advanced data driven intermodal visibility at just the right moment.

About Nexxiot

Nexxiot AG is a driver of the digital logistics of tomorrow. An industry leader in the digitalization of cargo transportation, Nexxiot empowers global shipping companies and suppliers to harness the power of their data through proprietary, cutting-edge technology and integrated data solutions to track, find and protect cargo from more than 160 countries around the world and across 450 network roaming partners to ensure accountability, security and efficiency. Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., employing people from 22 countries. The company's secure, industry leading Cloud comprises data from over 3 billion miles traveled. Committed to sustainability through corporate and social responsibility, Nexxiot's goal is to enable a five percent reduction in global carbon dioxide emissions in the logistic industry by increasing cargo transport efficiency and eliminating waste caused by empty runs and inefficient routes. https://nexxiot.com/.

