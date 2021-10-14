Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure to the global Capital Markets, today announced the appointment of Marlena Efstratopoulou to Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and the Principal leading the firm's "Security as a Service" business.

Marlena joined Options in April 2021 with nearly a decade of industry experience from DXC Technologies, HPE, and Fixnetix. As Chief Information Security Officer with Fixnetix she led them to SOC2 accreditation, alongside developing and coordinating the delivery of their Managed Security Services offering.

As CRO, Marlena has responsibility for Options' Security as a Service offering and will be at the forefront of Options' Managed Security solutions, providing industry-leading end-to-end security across all product lines. Marlena will provide clients with a tailored, bespoke solution to enhance their security profile through risk and compliance management to both Options' and industry-standard regulatory frameworks.

Danny Moore, Options President, and CEO said, "Marlena joined the team earlier this year with a depth of knowledge and expertise in cybersecurity which has already benefited the firm and our clients. We are excited for her to continue her work, alongside Options product and security teams, developing an over-arching solution to ensure clients receive a best-in-class security service."

Speaking on her promotion, Marlena added, "I am delighted to take on this role within Options. The firm's exceptional commitment to client security is evident having worked with the security and product teams over the last few months. I have specialised in risk and compliance for the duration of my career, and I look forward to using this experience to benefit Options clients further.

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including a decade of SOC compliance, their third Microsoft Gold Partner Status, and their partnership with Packets2Disk to provide a Market-Leading network analytics solution.

In January 2020, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

