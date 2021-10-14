KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Nationwide Natural Foods to Its Distribution Network

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that it has added Nationwide Natural Foods to its network of distributors. Komo has this week received its first purchase order from Nationwide for all seven of KOMO's products. Nationwide is the fourth distributor now carrying Komo products in Canada.

Nationwide distributes a wide selection of natural, organic, gluten free, vegan, & vegetarian products to retailers in Canada. It focuses on delivering clean, natural products that cater to a certain lifestyle to major and independent grocery stores, specialty stores, coffee shops and bistros, including Sobeys, Choices, Quality Foods, Country Grocer, Save-On-Foods and Whole Foods.

"On behalf of my father's company we are quite excited to be working alongside Komo Foods and its broker Cornerstone to offer retailers some great vegan foods to offer their shoppers," says Randy Sihota, the Managing Director of Nationwide. "We are looking forward to seeing more innovative creations come out of Komo's kitchen - it all starts from the ground up."

"Our strategy is to work with multiple distributors in the U.S. and Canada so that our products can reach the maximum number of distribution points and households," says Komo CEO William White. "Distributing through Nationwide will allow Komo to further reach key accounts across Canada that offer natural and wholesome food products."

Nationwide Natural Foods is a Canadian owned and operated family business since 2000. Nationwide specializes in the distribution of various domestic and imported products to retailers across Canada. It offers a wide selection of natural, organic, gluten free, vegan and vegetarian products, with products including dry, refrigerated and frozen.

Nationwide is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest level of quality products and customer service in addition to affordable pricing. Purchasing, logistics and distribution are closely monitored to ensure maximum efficiency.

Nationwide has seen a steady growth since 2000 and its goal is for continuous improvement of the services offered to our retailers.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

