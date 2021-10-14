Epson Europe: Epson and Usain Bolt sign European partnership to promote cartridge-free printing

Through the line campaign will include TV, Outdoor, POS and Social Media to raise awareness of Epson's EcoTank

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson has announced a partnership with Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man. Eight-time Olympic gold medallist, and widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time, Usain will be the face of a major awareness building campaign for Epson's cartridge-free EcoTank printers.

Usain will star alongside Epson's EcoTank in a TV Advertising campaign starting later this week in UK and Germany, as well as appearing on billboards, online in website banner ads, on Point-of-Sale in major retail outlets and on social media throughout the rest of the region. Usain will demonstrate in his own light-hearted way that with Epson's EcoTank printers, you can literally "Just Fill and Chill" for up to three years of cartridge-free no-hassle printing[1].

Over 60 million EcoTank high-capacity ink tank printers have sold worldwide since their launch in 2010, saving customers up to 90% on printing costs[2]. The printers come with high yield ink bottles instead of cartridges. Epson has recently refreshed its award-winning range of EcoTank printers enabling busy households and small offices to enjoy hassle-free printing at an ultra-low-cost per page. All Epson's new EcoTank printers feature its Micro Piezo Heat-Free Technology so you can enjoy also reduced energy consumption with less need for replacement parts.

Commenting on the partnership, Yoshiro Nagafusa, President of Epson Europe, said: "Usain is the perfect partner for us! He is one of the most recognisable people in the world and his engaging character will help bring our low-cost printing solutions to life in a fun, memorable and engaging way. With more of us working from home than ever before, and modern family life getting busier, now is exactly the right time to raise even more awareness of our EcoTank printers and the cost saving benefits they deliver."

Usain Bolt said: "I'm delighted to be working with Epson to help spread the word about EcoTank printers. I only partner with brands that I believe can make a real difference. EcoTank printers remove many of the frustrations that exist around printing with cartridges so anything that can help make life a little bit easier has got to be a good thing. But it's about much more than that! We share many of the same values such as building better futures. For Epson, that's all about building trust through its products, products that help communities grow and prosper. And for me it's about inspiring others to follow their dreams, regardless of how big or small they may be."

For a look at the new TV Commercial, and to see some of the extra footage filmed during the shoot, take a look at our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/EpsonEurope.

1. Based on print volume of 100 A4 pages per month and the lowest yield produced from the included set of inks.

2. Based on Epson calculations, the average cost per page saving and the average number of inkjet cartridges required to print the same number of pages as the Epson EcoTank "101" and "103" ink bottles. Comparison between the average yield (A4 prints of ISO/IEC 24711) of EcoTank "101" and "103" bottle series and the genuine consumables (IDC, Hardcopy Peripherals Consumables Tracker, 2020 shipments, published Q1 2021) used within the 25 best-selling consumer A4 inkjet cartridge printers below €100 (exc. tax) in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Turkey (IDC, Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2020 shipments, published Q1 2021). Cost per page calculated by dividing the relevant bottle/cartridge sales revenue and the total yield by the unit sales.

