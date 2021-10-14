KR1 plc - Investment: Kintsugi

14 October 2021

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce the Company's participation in the Kintsugi crowdloan and Kusama ("KSM") parachain auction. KR1 contributed a total of 5,000 KSM to the Kintsugi crowdloan campaign.

Kintsugi is interBTC's canary network on Kusama that allows users to create kBTC, a one-to-one Bitcoin-backed asset, maintained by a decentralised network through collateralised Bitcoin vaults. Kintsugi's kBTC brings Bitcoin to Kusama, enhancing liquidity on various other Kusama parachains such as Karura, Shiden, Moonriver or Basilisk.

The contributed KSM will be time-locked on the Kusama blockchain for 48 weeks and will be returned to the Company following the completion of the respective Kintsugi parachain lease. Upon a successful Kintsugi parachain auction bid, KR1 will receive a to-be-determined amount of Kintsugi ("KINT") tokens in return for supporting the Kintsugi crowdloan campaign. In addition, the Company will also receive a yet-to-be-determined amount of KINT tokens in line with KR1's previous backing of Interlay's seed funding round, which will be confirmed in a future announcement.

This method of token distribution involves no direct investment of capital, instead, it is an indirect investment with the opportunity costs being the inaccessibility of the locked KSM funds as well as foregoing any staking yields on the contributed KSM for the time period.

"Kintsugi marks the start of a fully trustless bridge for Bitcoin into the interconnected world of Kusama. This allows holders of Bitcoin, the most widely distributed crypto asset, to expand into a new world of applications and use cases and we are proud to support Kintsugi's vision."

