A consorium of investors is evaluating a hydrogen production project on the Orkney Islands to the north of Scotland, that would transform the island into a hub for hydrogen production, taking advantage of abundant wind resources nearby in the North Sea.Alongside Octopus Energy and RES' joint plan for hydrogen investment in the UK announced today, another project seeks to take advantage of offshore wind resources in the North Sea, and build a hydrogen facility at an existing oil terminal on the island of Flotta in Orkney, as well as new offshore wind farms in the vicinity. Earlier this week a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...