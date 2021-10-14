Company experts are slated to share a wide variety of pricing, sales and commercial strategies virtually and in Europe.

Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced its Fall conference and webinar schedule, where the company's pricing and sales experts will be online and in-person presenting new strategies and tactics to help B2B leaders power intelligent commerce. Below is a summary:

Professional Pricing Society Fall 2021 Virtual Conference

Zilliant is proud to again sponsor the semi-annual Professional Pricing Conference. This Fall, the event will take place virtually and on Friday, October 15, at 3:15 p.m. EDT, Zilliant Senior Science Director Sofia Simaria will present a breakout session, "Applying Price Optimization in Commodity-Driven Industries." The constantly changing cost basis in commodity-driven industries makes analyzing, updating, and publishing new prices complex due to sudden market changes. In this session, Simaria will dispel some commonly held myths on pricing, data sparsity and utilizing cost data within these dynamic, quickly changing industries.

Accelerative Value with Effective Change Management October 26

With unprecedented market shifts and changes to the way we work, many leaders are apprehensive to enact further changes to commercial processes and decision making. However, adapting and thriving in the new digital normal requires just that. In this webinar, Zilliant Vice President of Customer Success Nathan Rabold will discuss strategies and pragmatic approaches to change management that help companies accelerate financial benefits from their investments in pricing and sales solutions.

Essential Price Optimization Management Advice | Webinar November 4

Curious about the essential questions to ask when determining if a pricing solution is right for your business? Join us on Thursday, November 4 for a webinar with guest speaker Mark Thomason, research director of digital business models and monetization at IDC and Barrett Thompson, general manager of commercial excellence at Zilliant.

Pricing Strategy Summit Virtual November 15-17

Zilliant is a proud Gold Sponsor of this B2B- and B2C-focused pricing event. Zilliant Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Duran is slated to present how leading companies are powering an intelligent approach to commerce via pricing in B2B.

Get to Know Zilliant and See Pricing Sales Software in Action November 16

If you've been curious as to the latest developments in data science, price optimization, price management and sales growth software… don't miss this demo session! Register for our "Get to Know Zilliant" webinar today. We'll show brief demos of each product and give an overview of how we help our customers increase profitability and revenue through world-class, cloud-native software and a passion for customer success.

15th EPP European Global Pricing Forum November 17-19

Zilliant Director of Business Solutions Thomas Delloye is slated to present a workshop at this conference in Brussels on the critical topic of rational pricing. He'll tackle important questions such as: Are your prices rational and in alignment with logical price relationships? How does this impact your customers and sales representatives? Additionally, Thomas is presenting a keynote on November 18 where attendees will learn how to leverage data to enable real-time market pricing for eCommerce.

MindShare Europe Paris, France November 30

MindShare Europe 2021 is shaping up to be one of the most important events of the year for company leaders focused on accelerating their shift to digital commerce and improving profitable growth. We have an incredible line-up of speakers and sessions this year, with learning and networking opportunities for every attendee.

Join us in-person to learn why Zilliant was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc US46742021, September 2021). Hear directly from Zilliant customers and partners and Zilliant's leadership team at this can't miss event.

