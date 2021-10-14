Prevention-first insurtech Hiro rebrands to Locket to drive innovation and expansion

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Who remembers BackRub, MatchBox or Cadabra? Not many people, because these companies now exist as Google, Tinder and Amazon. Well, today, Hiro, the prevention-first insurtech, is excited to announce a new identity: Locket. This new brand will help Locket to build on the foundations laid by Hiro, empowering the company to communicate its value more effectively. It will also enable smoother international expansion, which is vital to future growth plans.

Locket is truly changing the face of the home insurance industry with its prevention-first approach. It offers members a better price on their policy if they proactively protect their homes using smart technology. It also has a monthly subscription-based model - similar to Netflix - meaning no lengthy contracts, no admin fees and no cancellation fees. Locket quotes are generated from just a handful of questions that can be completed in under a minute. Recently, it's even partnered with an ex-burglar to help members improve the safety of their homes.

"This isn't just a rebrand of our company - we're looking to change people's perception of the entire insurance industry. Consumers don't trust insurers, but we're giving Locket members reasons to brag about us. Our approach empowers members to genuinely protect their prized possessions instead of just paying for a 'replacement' when bad things happen, because we understand that what's worth a lot to someone is usually priceless," says Krystian Zajac, co-founder and CEO of Locket. "When people think about a locket, they think of memories, sentimentality and protection. This is exactly what we represent as a company, and our new brand truly reflects this."

Locket has been working on the project with branding partner Ragged Edge since the early summer. The London-based agency has previously developed new identities for companies including Bulb, Papier and Mindful Chef.

"This isn't about introducing incrementally better home insurance, it's about creating something fundamentally different," says Max Ottignon, co-founder at Ragged Edge. "That demanded a bold approach, rejecting the conventions of the industry - where everything has a price - to protecting what makes you, you. Conceptually, everything from the new name, through to the logo and tone of voice, revolves around this idea of Locket as a protective aura, helping you look after what matters. Tonally, we looked outside the category to create something that felt more like an aspirational lifestyle brand. Shifting insurance from something people use reluctantly, to something people actively invite into their lives."

About Locket

Locket is swapping reactive for proactive. It's home insurance for the things worth money, and assurance for things worth way more. Locket empowers you to protect your most prized possessions with smart tech, giving you a better price on your insurance for doing so, and offers a discount on some of the best tech on the market, so that you can get the most out of your insurance. And if you decide Locket isn't for you, it won't be held against you. You can cancel your monthly subscription whenever you like, straight from the Locket app. No cancellation fees, no nonsense.

This is simple, transparent home insurance that helps to protect the items that make you, you.

To get your quote, just visit the website.

Locket is a trading name of It's not 1998 Ltd, incorporated in England and Wales (Registration No. 12798091, FCA Ref: 933682) which is an Appointed Representative of Pro MGA Solutions Ltd (Registration No. 10575665) who are authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Ref: 770419). Locket mobile app, Locket Smart Store and products offered through it are provided by It's not 1999 Ltd (Company No: 12787431). It's not 1998 Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of It's not 1999 Ltd. (Registration No. 12787431)

