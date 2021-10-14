Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane and Jupiter Support Vape Cartridge Supplier in Requesting that U.S. International Trade Commission Block the Importation of Vaping Products That Infringe Upon Certain Intellectual Property

Companies Support Smoore Technology's Actions Against IP infringements of its Patented CCELL Vaporization Hardware

BOCA RATON, FL and PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane") (NASDAQ:GNLN) and Jupiter Research, LLC ("Jupiter"), a subsidiary of TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT") (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), are supporting Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited ("Smoore Technology") in a complaint filed with the United States International Trade Commission ("ITC") to defend against certain intellectual property infringements of CCELL® branded vape products.

Smoore Technology is a global innovator and pioneer in vaporizing technology with more than 10 years of expertise in designing, manufacturing and distributing vape hardware. Its CCELL vape cartridges, produced in GMP and ISO-certified facilities, have contributed to the growth of the market. Both Greenlane and Jupiter are authorized distributors of CCELL branded vape hardware and associated products in the United States.

In recent years, several vape brands, importers and retailers have distributed products that infringe upon CCELL's patent and trademark rights. Through the complaint filed with the ITC, Smoore Technology, Greenlane and Jupiter have requested that the ITC institutes an investigation into those intellectual property infringements. The complaint requests that the ITC issues an exclusion order to block the import of infringing products into the U.S. The requested remedy will help protect the market and customers from lower quality infringing products that do not meet the CCELL brand's exacting standards.

"Jupiter is proud of its longstanding relationship with Smoore, and we believe strongly that our cooperative R&D initiatives have proven beneficial not only to both companies, but to our consumers and distribution partners as well," said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. "The filing of this case is an important and necessary step toward protecting not only the patented intellectual property surrounding the CCELL® technology, but also the brand's integrity and reputation for delivering safe, quality products."

"Our industry is unfortunately no stranger to knock-offs in recent years, as seen most vividly during the illicit vape market crisis of late 2019," said Nick Kovacevich, Greenlane's Chief Executive Officer. "Similar to that crisis, we are now seeing an influx of copycat and inferior products being manufactured and distributed in the marketplace that are not only blatantly infringing intellectual property rights, but even more alarming, are harming the consumers and our industry as a whole. Many of these infringers are pretending to be like CCELL and to uphold the highest standards of quality, but they are misleading and endangering the public. We will always put the health and safety of the consumer first and will do everything in our power to ensure a safe, legal, fair, and trusted marketplace for all vape products, which is why we feel a deep responsibility to take action."

About TILT Holdings

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc.in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLCin Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLCin Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, visitwww.tiltholdings.com.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane is the premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories, packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products. We operate as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform, providing unparalleled product quality, customer service, compliance knowledge, and operations and logistics to accelerate our customers' growth.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves a diverse and expansive customer base with more than 8,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, DaVinci, and CCELL.

We proudly own and operate a diverse brand portfolio including Pollen Gear, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural, and VIBES rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane's flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in New York City's Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Greenlane Investor Contact

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

714-539-7653

ir@greenlane.com

Greenlane Media Contact

Mark Sinclair, MATTIO Communications

Greenlane@mattio.com

TILT Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri

Investors@tiltholdings.com

TILT Media Contact

Juliet Fairbrother, MATTIO Communications

juliet@mattio.com

SOURCE: Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/668106/Greenlane-and-Jupiter-Support-Vape-Cartridge-Supplier-in-Requesting-that-US-International-Trade-Commission-Block-the-Importation-of-Vaping-Products-That-Infringe-Upon-Certain-Intellectual-Property