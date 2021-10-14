Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Trevor Noah in Nuanced Conversation on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in First Episode of LONG ASS TABLE TALKS From Expensify Source: Expensify

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Office Depot Helps Tens of Thousands of Students and Teachers Return to the Classroom With Over $3.8 Million in Back-To-School Essentials Source: Office Depot

PARIS -- Strateggyz CLN Green in Paris Source: Green Finance

AUSTIN, Texas -- E2open Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report Source: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK -- MTV Entertainment Hosts Mental Health Youth Action Forum in Coordination With the Biden-Harris Administration, Leading Non-Profits and Other To-Be-Announced Speakers Source: MTV

LOS ANGELES -- TCW Launches MetWest ESG Securitized Fund Source: The TCW Group

JACKSON, Miss. -- Molpus Woodlands Group Tops One Million Acres in Forest Carbon Offset Projects Source: Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC

PURCHASE, N.Y. -- Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14 Source: Mastercard Incorporated

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- lululemon Launches Centre for Social Impact to Further Advance Equity in Wellbeing Source: lululemon athletica inc.

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women and Children Through Collaboration with Vitamin Angels Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance

NEW YORK -- Non-Profit For-Profit Leaders Form Novata, a New Technology Platform Designed to Streamline ESG Reporting Across the Private Markets Source: Novata

LONDON -- KPMG Launches Multi-Year Program to Accelerate Global Solutions for Environmental, Social and Governance Issues Source: KPMG International

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- Procore Earns a 2021 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius Source: Procore Technologies Inc.

SINGAPORE SYDNEY -- I Squared Capital to Acquire Controlling Stake in SOILCO, a Leading Owner-Operator of Organic Waste Processing Infrastructure in Australia, Plans to Invest up to $300 Million Towards Growth Source: I Squared Capital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Terminix Vehicle Fleet Named Among Most Environmentally Friendly Source: Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas -- Social Solutions Wins 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius Source: Social Solutions Global

ATLANTA -- Logility Launches Corporate Responsibility Solution, Helping Businesses Track Social Compliance and Environmental Status of Suppliers Source: Logility, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif. -- Pacific Premier Bank Commits $50 Million to Advancing Equitable Access and Outcomes for Minorities and Underserved Communities Source: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX Ambitious 2030 Climate Targets Validated to Be in Line With the Latest Science Source: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

RESTON, Va. -- Internet Society Foundation announces innovation grants to address connectivity gap Source: The Internet Society Foundation

LONDON -- I Squared Capital Establishes a Renewable Energy Platform, Cube Green Energy Source: I Squared Capital

PITTSBURGH -- Alcoa States Its Ambition to Reach Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050 Source: Alcoa

OAKVILLE, Ontario -- AbleDocs Expands Its Digital Accessibility Offerings With the Launch of ADWeb Source: AbleDocs Inc.

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Inc. Joins Forces with the Equal Rights Trust to Pioneer Research on Gender Inequality in Algorithms and Artificial Intelligence Source: Mary Kay Inc.

NEW YORK -- Colossal Biosciences and the Vertebrate Genomes Project Will Preserve the Genetic Code of all Endangered Elephant Species Through Genomic Sequencing Source: Colossal

HERNDON, Va. -- NWFCU Foundation Donates $20K to Northern Virginia Community College's Student Support Programs Source: Northwest Federal Credit Union

TOKYO -- ISAP2021: The 13th International Forum for Sustainable Asia and the Pacific "The Decisive Decade: Towards Integrated Solutions to Climate, Biodiversity and Other Planetary Challenges" Source: Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES)

DENVER -- Johns Manville Renews Pledge to Build a Better Tomorrow, Sets 2025 Goals in New Sustainability Report Source: Johns Manville

DALLAS -- Flowserve Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Highlighting Progress on ESG Initiatives Source: Flowserve Corporation

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- Etelvina Martinez Brings Her ESG, Executive Compensation, and Corporate Governance Expertise to Alliance Advisors' Growing Advisory Group Source: Alliance Advisors

LONDON -- Moody's Joins the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), will Help Develop Reporting Framework Source: Moody's Corporation

