TBD Media Group: As businesses promise to clean up the planet, Vision 2045 launches to hold them accountable

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals offer a framework for a better future: from eradicating poverty to protecting the oceans, the Goals need the buy-in of businesses in order to make a difference.

Acclaimed production company TBD Media Group is tracking the companies that are embracing the challenge laid down by the UN through a series of documentaries. Covering topics including responsible consumption and production, sustainable communities and good health and wellbeing, the films tell uplifting stories of how businesses use innovation, fresh thinking and technology to make tomorrow better.

The problems facing humanity, such as poverty, pollution and hunger are largely of our own making; the businesses engaged in Vision 2045 are showing leadership in reversing the damage and demonstrating that profit does not have to come at the expense of people and the planet.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says:

"We have always been proud of our ability to cover the issues that matter wherever they are in the world. The news agenda has rightly been focussed on the crisis that faces humanity. We need to start telling the story of where change is happening, otherwise people will feel hopeless. There is real and positive change happening now, and people can get on board and help."

Vision 2045 covers some of the most innovative and ambitious businesses in the world, joining forces to show that when human beings combine their ingenuity, they can achieve world-changing outcomes.

Companies featured in this launch:

BSH Home Appliances Group, Diginex, Getaround, IUPUI (Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis), PERSOL Holdings.

